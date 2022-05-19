The Dickinson County Republican Party was notified on May 16 that Andrea Purvis (Republican), Dickinson County Attorney, submitted her resignation to the Governor.
The Dickinson County Republican Party will host a convention for Precinct Committeemen/women to elect her replacement.
Conventions to elect a replacement for an elected partisan official (county or legislator) are governed by Kansas Statutes.
Anyone interested in running for County Attorney is encouraged to contact John Nachtman, Dickinson County Republican Party Chair, at 785-263-4525.
