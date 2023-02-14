The Dickinson County Conservation District held its 78th annual meeting Feb. 9. In the meeting, the USDA went over current reports and updates from different organizations wrapping up 2022, and kicking off 2023. The meeting also featured various awards and the election results for the board of supervisors of the USDA.
After dinner, USDA Chairman Darren Haney addressed the room and led introductions for members of other organizations. First on the agenda was the Farm Service Agency County Executive Director Braden Stueve, to speak on the current program and information that the FSA has to offer.
Next to speak was the Natural Resources Conservation Service Adam Elliot, the supervisory district conservationist at the NRCS. He spoke about the staffing changes made at the NRCS, taking a deeper look at, “perspective,” and finding employees able to fill the, “pretty big shoes,” left behind for them. He also went over the plans for 2023, and how they can benefit the agricultural community.
After Elliott came Kansas Farm Bureau Lobbyist Claudia Hissong, going over 2023 legislative updates in agricultural law.
Hissong gave an extended presentation on upcoming bills that may or may not be passed in congress in future events, as well as congress’ plan for the funding they use, maybe putting it into a rainy day fund.
Then Darren Haney went over the minutes and agenda from the last conservation meeting, as well as the financial report, which had no comments and was filed for audit.
The USDA also held its election for the Board of Supervisors, as Treasurer Dennis Chartier, and Supervisor John Schlesener’s terms were coming to an end, and would like to return for another three-year term with the USDA. He then opened to the floor for more nominations, and Vice Chairman Francis Anderson proposed ceasing the nominations which was seconded by Haney and that motion was carried.
The USDA also gave awards for agricultural excellence to different members of the rural community.
The Farm Family of the Year award was awarded to the Bogart family. Kris and Katie Bogart grew up on their family farms, instilling deep roots in agriculture. They married in 2002 and had two sons, Steven, 11, and Stockton, 8. Kris started farming full-time with his brother Kelly in 2011 when their father Steve suddenly passed away. Kris and Kelly raised wheat, soybeans, milo, corn, forage sorghum, grass hay, triticale and cover crops. Livestock is a large part of their farming operation as well.
“I was lucky enough to grow up being taught how to work all day side-by-side with the ones you love, laugh together all day with, and still smile at each other by the end, and that is what we want to teach our boys. Our industry is not an easy one, but nothing worth doing is. Watching the next generation learn is an awesome thing to see,” Kris Bogart said.
The USDA also handed out various conservation awards to members of the rural community.
The Banker’s Conservation Award is awarded to a landowner who installs the best management practice that prevents erosion and maintains the fertility and productivity of the land. The winners for 2022 were Greg and Joleen Beemer.
The Grassland Award goes to a landowner who has established, supported, and managed the grasslands, resulting in the conservation of soil, water, and grassland resources. The 2022 winners were Earl and Maria Brown, as well as Joe and Anita Miller.
The Young Farmer Award goes to a landowner who demonstrates an understanding of the importance of conservation. They implement conservation practices both as a joint effort and individually. The landowner also shows conservation efforts while overcoming challenges. All while taking a leadership role in conserving natural resources. The 2022 winner was Tyler Kauffman.
The meeting also consisted of a Poster and Limerick Poem Contest. Every year the USDA cooperates with the National Association of Conservation Districts, and the Kansas Association of Conservation Districts to hold an essay, speech, limerick, and poster contest open to all students in Dickinson Count. More than 125 students in grades K-5 participated in the contest for 2022. The first-place winner in each category is automatically entered into the state contest.
For the kindergarten and first Grade poster contest, Charlie Lee of St. Andrews won first place. Fellow St. Andrew student Harper Nusbaum finished in second place. J.B. Worden of Chapman followed in third, and his Chapman classmate Krista Cosio came in fourth place.
The second and third Grade poster contest featured Scarlett Murphy of Rural Center taking first place. Jayce Wilson from St. Andrews finished in second place, with Chapman’s Haiden Edleston following in third place. Chapman student Archer Anderes came in fourth place.
The fourth, fifth, and sixth-grade poster contest was all St. Andrews. Tessa McConville placed first, with Cara DeSario finishing second. Ava Straight placed third, and Lane Hager was able to secure fourth place.
The third through eighth-grade Limerick Contest once again unanimously favored St. Andrew students. Brodyee Mintner placed first, Beau McWilliams placed second, with Si Parsons followed suit in third place. Fourth place was awarded to Brooklyn Sluder.
