The Dickinson County Conservation District held its 78th annual meeting Feb. 9. In the meeting, the USDA went over current reports and updates from different organizations wrapping up 2022, and kicking off 2023. The meeting also featured various awards and the election results for the board of supervisors of the USDA.

After dinner, USDA Chairman Darren Haney addressed the room and led introductions for members of other organizations. First on the agenda was the Farm Service Agency County Executive Director Braden Stueve, to speak on the current program and information that the FSA has to offer. 

 

