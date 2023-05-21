Amidst tears and cheers 84 Abilene seniors bid farewell to their high school years at a graduation ceremony Sunday.
As friends and families filed into the gymnasium at Abilene High School, the band played assorted selections and pictures of the graduates and what their plans are were shown on a large screen. Shortly before the 1:30 p.m. start time senior members of the band filed out to join their classmates who were lining up.
Abilene High School educators filed in and took their seats moments before the graduates, to the sound of “Pomp and Circumstances” made their entrance. When the final graduate was seated, senior members of the choir took their spot on the stage and under the direction of Danette Whiteley, vocal music director, sang “Omnia Sol” by Z. Randall Stroop.
Before addressing the graduates, Abilene High School Principal Ben Smith took moment to recognize the districts only retiree this year, Barb Leckron, who has been with the district for 39 years. Smith then turned his attention to the seniors.
“As you take the lessons of school with you in whatever direction life takes you, I’d encourage you to pursue your dreams with conviction, intentionality and most importantly, kindness,” he said. “Our world is struggling right now. Kindness is at a premium. It’s as if the struggles and stressors of everyday modern life have convinced people that meanness is better than kindness. Please reject that notion.”
He reminded the students, and adults in the audience, that it possible to stand up for one’s beliefs with passion while allowing others to do the same and with respect and kindness.
“It seems we measure wins and losses but quickly forget how kindness and respect should serve as roadmaps kind of speaks to who we are as people and who we ought to strive to be,” he said. “Connected to kindness is service. Every year. I encourage our graduates to find ways to serve those around them with the ultimate goal of making lives better for the people around you.”
Whether they were heading right into the work force, going to college, the military or vocational school, Smith encouraged them to always think about the way they conduct themselves and what they do for others before issuing them a challenge.
“If the story of your life was to be written 75 years from now, I’d like you to think about the titles, what the chapters of your life would be, and what themes would be present throughout the story of you,” he said. “Do you want your story to include dollars earned and positions gained? Probably and rightfully so those things are important. Does your story also include how you treated people? How strongly you prove the difference between right and wrong and and how you defended the dignity of the less powerful and marginalized among us. I sincerely hope you accept this challenge and as laid out to graduates of Abilene High School yearly, to live your lives in service to others so that many may flourish and find joy and that the legacy of being an Abilene cowboy or cowgirl goes far beyond the walls of our school and well outside of our city limits.”
He closed his remarks by wishing the graduates peace, joy and happiness, then introduced the Dighton Tokoi, National Honor Society president, who delivered the senior remarks.
She gave a short recap of the class of 2023’s high school experience.
“I think I can speak on behalf of my fellow classmates and I’d say that high school did not pan out as I intended not the slightest,” she said.
When they started their freshmen year in 2019, they had no idea what was on the horizon. The next two years were a blur of masks, “Nasty, slimy hand sanitizer,” and classes on Zoom.
“Somehow, we pulled through to our senior year and it was normal,” she said. It’s funny to think that two years ago so many things were up in the air because it all seems so normal now. It’s amazing that through all those periods of uncertainty and trying to learn … we persisted to graduation.”
Their collective experience going through high school under the fog of a pandemic made this class persistent, she said.
“We could have allowed the events of 2020 to hijack our high school careers entirely but we didn’t,” she said. “We persisted, and we have persisted all the way to graduation and will persist beyond.”
The time the class of 2023 spent together was not defined by the pandemic or any individual achievements rather it was defined by their persistence in reaching that moment in time when they graduated high school, she said. That persistence is something they will carry on as they move on with their lives.
“High school is just a jumping off point for the future of our entire lives,” she said. “No matter what you choose to do, you own your dreams and you persist towards them until you are satisfied. The last four years has been a journey of growth, discovery and learning. We have laughed together, cried together and celebrated our successes and failures as one community. The bonds we formed with each other are ones that I will cherish forever.”
Following her remarks Smith explained what all of the different colored stoles and cords the students wore signified. The students stood when he spoke of the ones they were awarded. A standing ovation was given when the students who are heading into the military after graduation were recognized.
A handful of awards were given including citizenship awards, which went to RJ Vopat and Gabriella Guillen; and the Dale Dennis Excellence in Education award was presented to Grace McCoy.
The valedictorians, students who maintained a 4.0 grade point average through all four year of high school, were Kabreyan Anderson, Amara Johnson, Grace McCoy, Dighton Tokoi, RJ Vopat, and Grant Waite.
Following the awards, the graduates presented a family member with a rose. With hugs and tears parents congratulated their seniors as the reality of the moment sank in.
Then finally, the moment they had been waiting for. One at a time, in alphabetical order, members of 2023 walked across the stage to receive their diploma.
The ceremony closed with the graduates moving their tassels to the left of their cap signifying the change from graduating to graduated.
