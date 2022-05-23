Sunday afternoon, Abilene High School graduated a little more than 100 seniors, several of whom graduated with honors or with some kind of distinction for their accomplishments while in school.
Graduates were addressed by classmate and Abilene National Honor Society President Cayden West.
He said that graduation would not necessarily constitute a permanent “goodbye” for the AHS class of 2022.
“This doesn’t mean goodbye forever — many of us will still see each other around,” West said. “I know most of you — like me — can’t wait to go on to bigger things. And although we are ready to get started on this next chapter of life, it’s hard not to be nostalgic.”
He spoke about memories of growing up in Abilene and conversations with friends and used these reminiscences to reflect on graduation.
“Graduating from high school’s exciting, but it can also be terrifying,” West said. “It would be a lie to tell you that I wasn’t nervous for my future as many of you probably are.”
He encouraged his classmates to embrace their differences and unique skills.
“As our high school careers come to an end, it has truly been an honor to grow alongside each and every one of you,” West said. “I’m proud to say you’re my classmates and I wish you all the absolute best. I can’t wait to see what we accomplish.”
Also addressing the AHS class of 2022 at their graduation ceremony was Principal Ben Smith.
He asked graduates to remember that their success would not be measured by one metric alone.
“Life outside of school — and ultimately the life you lead — will not be measured merely by your financial success as it will be by how you treated those around you and helped make their lives better,” Smith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.