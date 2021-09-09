City Commissioners held public hearings for the 2022 budget before its regularly scheduled meeting on August 23.
The public hearing for the Revenue Neutral Rate and proposed tax rate, as required by 2021 Kansas Senate Bill 13, opened at 4:02 p.m. but no taxpayers came with questions or objections. After the Revenue Neutral Rate public hearing, the Mayor Brandon Rein opened the hearing at 4:06 p.m. and they heard no questions or objections.
After the public hearings closed, the commissioners voted on the ordinance to adopt and appropriated the 2022 annual budget for the City of Abilene.
“It’s wonderful that we were able to achieve some services without having to raise that mill levy,” Vice Mayor Dee Marshall.
The motion carried with a unanimous decision.
The ordinance included a resolution providing for an adjustment to the pay plan for City of Abilene employees which is comparable to the current labor market.
“To keep our pay plan update-to-date, this budget includes 1.5% CPI adjustment and a 2% merit based increase for those qualifying employees after their annual review,” Finance Director Marcus Rothchild.
Next item up on the agenda, the city commissioners voted unanimously to approve the agreement with Kansas Department of Transportation for ‘City Connecting Link Improvement Program’ resurfacing project on South Buckeye.
The project should be paid 90% by KDOT according to City Manager Marsh.
The hot button issue in this meeting followed the approval of a conditional use permit for a first floor apartment at 203 N. Cedar for the property owner, Barry Arp. The building falls into C-4 central business district which does not traditionally allow first floor residences. Arp hopes to use the apartment while remodeling the Brown Mansion.
Barry Arp attended the meeting to explain his plans for the conditional use permit and the building overall.
“What are you doing at the Brown Mansion that you can’t live in while you are remodeling,” Marshall questioned.
“I have been through that before living through construction,” Arp said.
He compared it to putting “lipstick on a pig.”
“We need to get in there and fix it right cause when I finally move in,” he said. “That is going to be my retirement home.”
“What happens to the building on Cedar once you make a home out of it,” Marshall questioned.
“That becomes one 10,000 square foot man cave,” Arp answered. “I’m going to redo it and put stuff the way I like it and restore that building.”
Arp discussed his plans to replace the front windows with display windows and the addition of a shower to an upstairs bathroom.
“I want to save the building, that’s my hobby,” Arp said.
Commissioner Tim Shafer questioned Arp if a year would be enough time for the permit and Arp confirmed his wife will make sure the construction is on track.
According to City Manager Marsh, the commission had three plans of actions they could take: 1. Yes or no vote 2. Approve the conditional use permit with conditions with a supermajority vote three — send back to planning committee.
The commissioner decided on a conditional use permit which expires on Aug, 31, 2022 and the motion carried with four yes & one no from Commissioner Chris Ostermann.
“You (Arp) mention you want to preserve it at all costs and I understand that,” Ostermann said. “But, when you do that sometimes the integrity is an issue and my thing is I want to protect downtown’s integrity.. I want to keep it downtown.”
“The city needs to be consistent,” Ostermann continued. “It can’t say ‘Oh you need to do this and will maybe do this’ and it has to be across the board. If we don’t do that then we lose our integrity.”
At the end of the meeting, City Manager Marsh gave his reports about the city.
• Abilene Fire and Police Departments plan to coordinate training at donated land near the local airport.
• Public Works Department has been working extensively on the 1st Street bridge to re-bury a water line that became exposed by erosion.
• The city entered an agreement with an Amish group to tear down a wood-framed structure in June. Later, the city found out the structure belonged to the downtown historic district. In future endeavors, the city plans to complete the permit process prior to starting a project.
• KDOT Cost Share Program reopen applications and the city plans to obtain letters of support for the NW 14th Street Project to submit with their application.
