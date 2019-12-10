A Global Train Christmas fundraising concert will feature the voice of Katie Peterson, reigning Miss Southern States Princess of America pageant winner and National Princess of America participant, performing at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Emmanuel Church, 1300 N. Vine.
A freewill offering will be taken for Global Train.
Peterson, of Leavenworth, will perform a series of Christmas song and will also perform a special song written by Darlene Austin of Nashville called “Jesus Can,” as well as an original Christmas song Peterson wrote, “Was the Snow Falling?”
Global Train is a global initiative that shares the message of Jesus with farmers in Bungoma, Kenya, and provides farming methods, training, agriculture co-op resources and a path out of poverty. Seating is on a first-come basis.
