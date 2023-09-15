Sterl Hall’s kitchen will become community kitchen

Sterl Hall’s kitchen will be remodeled and become community kitchen. The kitchen will be usable for commercially licensed food vendors.

 Ashley McKenny

By signing a memorandum of understanding Dickinson County Commissioners paved the way for the Central Kansas Free Fair Board and the Quality of Life Coalition to move forward with creating a community kitchen at Sterl Hall.

Commissioners also approved $25,000 to go to the project.

 

