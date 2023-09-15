By signing a memorandum of understanding Dickinson County Commissioners paved the way for the Central Kansas Free Fair Board and the Quality of Life Coalition to move forward with creating a community kitchen at Sterl Hall.
Commissioners also approved $25,000 to go to the project.
“There's money still sitting in the Sterl Hall fund from the sales tax initiative that took place in the 90s,” County Administrator Janelle Dockendorf told commissioners at their Aug. 24 meeting.
With the MOU in place, the next step is for the CKFF board to apply for a Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas Pathways grant.
“This represents the culmination of two years of dreaming, conversation, collaboration and commitment to develop a local Community Commercial Kitchen,” Pat Brehm, Quality of Life Coalition community projects coordinator, said. “This MOU outlines the responsibilities each organization assumes to renovate Sterl Hall to Kansas Department of Agriculture requirements so that it can be utilized as a nutrition education hub, a business incubator and a healthier gathering place for the community.”
A key component of the MOU is a provision that all members of the community, including those who have been historically underserved by such entities, will have reasonable access to the use of the kitchen, she said.
Brehm also credited staff from K-State Research and Extension staff and Meta West, a retired educator, caterer, and researcher on the value of community kitchens as being vital partners in the project.
Bob Kohman, president of the CKFF board, said the kitchen at Sterl Hall needs updating.
“If you’ve been in that building you know it needs things like a new stove, new floor, ceiling tiles, countertops … .” he said.
The grant will not only help cover the cost of the updates it will aid in making the kitchen a more functional spot and expand its use. The kitchen itself will not be commercially licensed but people who will use it can potentially be commercially licensed vendors, he said.
“It provides them with a space to create things like salsas and jams and jellies and other types of food products and they can sell at the farmers market or other places like that,” he said. “Basically what we're wanting to do is create a usable space at Sterl Hall that would be attractive to commercially licensed food vendors that would want to use the space that they may not have another place. People that have desires to create commercial licensed foods, they don't have that space in their home to have a kitchen that's usable for those types of things. It's just an opportunity to cultivate entrepreneurship.
