The Jeffcoat Memorial Foundation presented a check for $10,000 to the Food 4 Kids Fund, held at the Community Foundation of Dickinson County.
The Food 4 Kids program allows participating schools to receive food and backpacks from the Kansas Food Bank at no cost. The Dickinson County Food 4 Kids Fund helps to offset the cost for Dickinson County students.
Anyone may contribute to this Fund by donating online at www.communityfoundation.us, or by mail by sending a check to the Community Foundation of Dickinson County, 418 N.W. Third Street, Abilene. Please designate Food 4 Kids.
