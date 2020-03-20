The Community Foundation of Dickinson County will begin working remotely starting Monday, but business will be conducted as normal, according to Executive Director Elizabeth Weese.
The change is being made due to the current coronavirus threat.
“We won’t be there, but our phones will still be answered and checks will be going out,” Weese said.
The Community Foundation can be reached at (785) 263-1863.
Donate Day a success
As of midday Friday, Weese reported that Donate Dickinson County had received 288 gifts totaling $94,224. Donations were still going to be accepted until midnight.
“People have been going through the drive-thru at the old bank dropping off their donations,” Weese said.
Donations also were accepted by mail and online.
The Community Foundation is located in the former Astra Bank building on Northwest Third Street in Abilene.
