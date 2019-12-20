The Community Foundation of Dickinson County announces scholarship applications for 2020 are posted on the Foundation’s website.
“Students apply for scholarships directly online,” stated Executive Director Elizabeth Weese. “This process is straightforward for the students and the scholarship review teams.
“It is our hope, by making the applications readily available electronically, we will have more applicants,” she said.
The CFDC administers 40 scholarships awarding over $150,000
Each scholarship listed has its own set of requirements; students should be prudent in their research. Many scholarships are school-specific or major-specific; several are for students already enrolled in college, and some are for non-traditional students.
“Having the requirements listed before filling out the application, should eliminate any confusion about eligibility,” Weese said. “And students should apply for all scholarships where they meet the requirements.”
To apply online, visit www.communityfoundation.us Scholarships will also be available on area school websites when the individual schools post theirs. The Scholarship Application deadline is March 22, 2020.
For more information contact the Community Foundation at (785.263)1863.
