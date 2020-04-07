The Community Foundation of Dickinson County opened the COVID-19 Emergency Grant Cycle for nonprofits assisting with the immediate crisis last week.
The foundation has received numerous requests for emergency funding, and the response from the foundation has been decisive and rapid.
In one week, the foundation has disbursed over $13,000 in grants to Dickinson County communities and nonprofits on the frontlines of responding to the current pandemic, and the expectation is the requests will increase.
Created early in 2020, Community United Fund replaced the United Way in Dickinson County.
“We understand the importance of having an organization like the United Way in Dickinson County and it’s quite tragic that this organization ceased to exist here,” said Elizabeth Weese, executive director of the foundation. “The community foundation has been active since early January in promoting the Community United Fund. This Fund allows employers and individuals to continue to give in our community, knowing that all gifts donated will be expended in Dickinson County. We will be using this Fund to address the COVID-19 Emergency Grant requests and we need you.”
If you are able, please consider gifting to the Community United Fund held at the Foundation. One hundred percent of monies donated to this fund will be granted in Dickinson County.
You can donate online at www.communityfoundation.us or by mail to The Community Foundation of Dickinson County, PO Box 735, Abilene, KS 67410.
