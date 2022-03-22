For Ukrainian refugees fleeing to Poland, Mary Jean Eisenhower, board member of the Community Foundation of Dickinson County, has opened a fund at the community foundation. She and members of the Abilene Rotary Club have altogether donated $5,000 into the fund. The Community Foundation will send the money to People to People International, who will in turn use the money to aid Ukrainian refugees.
“I am incredibly proud of the people for being willing to step up to help people who are in need,” Eisenhower said. “Like my grandfather, it makes me proud to be from Abilene.”
While Eisenhower was unable to be interviewed, Elizabeth Weese, executive director of the Community Foundation of Dickinson County, said Eisenhower decided to start the fund, and announced she was collecting money during a Rotary Club meeting.
“When she saw the amount that was donated, she knew she needed to put it through the Community Foundation and not just (through) herself. There’s accountability, and (it is) obviously a tax-deductible donation,” Weese said.
Weese said the foundation will not be taking administration fees or any other fee for themselves. All the money placed in the fund will go to the refugees. The money will be wired out every Monday in increments, so the $5,000 will be sent out in pieces overtime. The fund will stay open as long as there is money in it.
“I also think she wants this to be a bigger picture than just her reach with what she does with the Community Foundation and the news to get that information out as far as we can across Kansas so people know they can give here to the organization that is trusted a viable organization in Dickinson County and to know we can get it exactly to boots on the ground,” Weese said.
People to People International is a non-profit focused on humanitarian work, cultural exchange and global education around the world, according to their website. The organization was founded by former president Dwight Eisenhower as a government entity and became a non-profit through help from Joyce C. Hall, founder of Hallmark Cards, Inc.
“I think the importance is to know that local connection and there’s a accountability for this money. We know exactly how it’s going to get dispersed and who it will get dispersed to,” Weese said.
The fund is open to anyone to donate to. Donations to the fund can be given in person at the Community Foundations office, mailed to the office, or donated online at the foundation’s website at www.communityfoundation.us.
