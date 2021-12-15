“To connect donors with their charitable giving priorities, serve as a resource for local nonprofit organizations and provide leadership to the communities,” is the Community Foundation of Dickinson County’s mission statement.
For this year, the Community Foundation Executive Director Elizabeth Weese found her and her team accomplishing the foundation’s mission through their work as the charitable middlemen. Weese wanted to highlight the donations, programs and memories from the previous year.
Donations
In 2021, the Community Foundation - through the kindness of local donors - gained 3.4 million in donations. Announced over the summer, the Tracy Gatch Estate gifted the foundation with 2.5 million in unrestricted monies for their operating budget. According to the Community Foundation’s press release, Tracy Gatch grew up in Woodbine on his family’s farm before becoming a teacher by trade.
“With careful stewardship and wise financial management, the foundation is well equipped to honor Mr. Gatch’s intentions,” Community Foundation Board of Directors’ President Richard Carlson said in the press release. “We are grateful to receive donations such as this, which ensures the foundation’s stability and which will benefit Dickinson County in perpetuity.”
For Weese, she found pride in the foundation reaching its goal of receiving over a million in donations and almost giving a million back to the community with some weeks left in the year.
“It means that we did over a million dollars in donations this past year and I believe we have granted out over a million dollars back to the community,” Weese said.
Programs
With a whole basket full of programs, Weese couldn’t name all of them but wanted to share a couple she felt needed to be highlighted to the community.
The Dorothy Barber Scholarship Home Incentive Program focused on bringing back home residents through help with student loans. For those who want to move back to Abilene and fit the criteria, the program could assist with up to $10,000 in student loan assistance. The program does require the recipient to secure a job or open their own business within 120 days of the award announcement.
The Strings Program started with the kindness of a music-loving donor who wanted to create a program in Abilene. With the help of the Kansas State’s Orchestral Music Department, 4th and 5th grade students gained access to violins and after-school music lessons with K-state music students.
“I think one of the most amazing experiences of this year was watching those kids in the Strings Program,” Weese said. “I got to see the excitement light up their faces as the kids opened their violin cases. The program came to fruition through the Community Foundation and a kind donor.”
Through the year, Weese can remember the moments when she got the opportunity to pass on the check to different nonprofits in Dickinson County.
“The nonprofits within Dickinson County try so hard to improve our community and make our home a great place to work, live and play,” Weese said. “I get to share in the excitement and hope when they get these grants and I know that through the Community Foundation they are able to complete their goals.”
