Dickinson County Senior Network is proud to announce the awarding of a $3,000 dollar grant from the Community Foundation of Dickinson County to assist in the production of the first time event “Celebrate Seniors!”
This event is going to be held on Friday – September 9, 2022 at the Community Center in Abilene, 9 am to 3 pm. All ages are welcome and encouraged to attend to learn more about the services, events and activities that pertain to our senior years.
This “Celebrate Seniors” event will bring together the services and programs that are available in Dickinson County and the surrounding counties.
The event is planned to “Education, Enlighten, and Entertain”! Breakout sessions along with vendors will be at the event. A lunch time program is being planned with entertainment.
There is a small fee of only $5.00 per person to attend, with some scholarships available.
If you are a business that offers services to the senior population in Dickinson County and would like to be a part of this exciting event, please contact Sharon R. Meyer for an application or more information.
Contact: Sharon Roberts Meyer – Sharonjrm@gmail.com
970-613-9610 cell/ 785-949-2230 office
The committee of the Dickinson County Senior Network is comprised of representatives from services available to seniors in our county.
Committee members are: Teresa Weishaar, Hope Center; Sister Loretta Jasper , Neighbor 2 Neighbor; Renea Riedy, Extension Office; Linda Hawley, Enterprise Estates Nursing Center; Amanda Fitzgeralds, Senior Life Solutions.
Our Committee is very thankful for this wonderful grant from the Community Foundation and this event is being planned to “celebrate” our senior years and learning more about how to enjoy these precious years.
