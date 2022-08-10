More than 170 people attended the Annual Meeting of the Community Foundation held at Sand Springs Venue. “We are very pleased with the turnout this year, and to know people are here to celebrate something as important as philanthropy is fantastic. The meal catered by Lucinda’s Katering was delicious, and the Sand Springs Venue is a beautiful event space; it was a significant event,” stated Board President Ray Wyatt.
The annual meeting is a time to reflect on the previous year’s accomplishments. This past year the Foundation granted over one million dollars in grants and scholarships, added 15 new funds, and ended the year with over twenty-two million in assets. “We had a remarkable year,” said Wyatt, “the gifts we received, the grants we were able to award, and the accomplishments of the Foundation made this evening very celebratory.”
In addition to reflecting upon philanthropy for 2021, the Foundation honored three outgoing Board Directors, Brenda Holm, Tim Johnson, and Craig Chamberlin. They had served on the Foundation board for nine years. President Wyatt welcomed the three new Board Directors, Connie Cooper, Ben Meyer, and Robin Volkman. “I look forward to working with our new directors; they will each bring a unique perspective to the board,” said Wyatt. The Foundation also presented the Volunteer of the Year Award and Quiet Hero Award to very deserving people.
Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to Andrew and Lisa Kijowski for their many hours of volunteerism at Old Abilene Town. “We had over 20 nominations for this award; I’m thankful I did not have to make the decision. The Kijowski’s have accomplished remarkable things working with Old Abilene Town. If you have not seen Old Abilene Town lately, you should; it’s delightful; they are very deserving of this award,” said Elizabeth Weese, executive director of the Community Foundation.
The Quiet Hero of the Year recipient was Tara Tiernan. Tiernan, a nurse for Chapman USD 473, donated her kidney to a young boy, Jaxon Armendariz, who was in great need. “For the Quiet Hero Award, the selection was much easier,” said Weese, “it is not every day that you get to honor someone for doing something so completely selfless; I think the whole room was in tears.”
The Community Foundation of Dickinson County is our county’s place-based giving organization. Local Giving. Local Impact. For more information about the Community Foundation and how you can be involved, please call 785.263.1863 or visit our website at communityfoundaiton.us.
