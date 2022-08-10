More than 170 people attended the Annual Meeting of the Community Foundation held at Sand Springs Venue. “We are very pleased with the turnout this year, and to know people are here to celebrate something as important as philanthropy is fantastic. The meal catered by Lucinda’s Katering was delicious, and the Sand Springs Venue is a beautiful event space; it was a significant event,” stated Board President Ray Wyatt.

The annual meeting is a time to reflect on the previous year’s accomplishments. This past year the Foundation granted over one million dollars in grants and scholarships, added 15 new funds, and ended the year with over twenty-two million in assets. “We had a remarkable year,” said Wyatt, “the gifts we received, the grants we were able to award, and the accomplishments of the Foundation made this evening very celebratory.”

 

