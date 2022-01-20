Once upon a time, and many times since then, women have been helping each other during difficult times. Several months ago, Abilene resident LaVetra Brown met with Elizabeth Weese, executive director of the Community Foundation of Dickinson County, to inquire about needs in our community. Weese shared how another group of people had supported women in their area as Fairy Godmothers through a Fund at their Community Foundation, and LaVetra was compelled to do the same for her community. That began was the beginning.
On Sunday, Jan. 16, a group of women gathered at the Seelye Mansion to have tea and delicious treats catered by Lucinda’s Katering and discuss the newly opened Fairy Godmother Fund. The ladies heard from special guest speakers; Karen Roberts, Chair, and Therese Miller, Events Chair/HUG Grants Chair; Manhattan Community Foundation Fairy Godmothers Board. Roberts and Miller shared the years of experience and joy from their Fairy Godmother Program.
Weese shared the goals and hopes for the local Fairy Godmother Fund. “The goal of the Fairy Godmother Fund is to have monies available for immediate needs when other funding machinations have been exhausted, and a rapid response is needed,” said Weese. “We know these situations arise from time to time; we want to be proactive and have emergency funding available. Think of it this way; if Cinderella had not had her Fairy Godmother, all hope lost, we don’t want people losing hope-- sometimes you need a magic wand.”
After some conversations and laughter, the attendees were invited to congratulate Brown on being the first Fairy Godmother of Abilene. Weese honored her by presenting and “pinning” her with a colorful Fairy Godmother pin, created especially for Community Foundation.
Anyone can become a Fairy Godmother by donating one hundred dollars to the Fairy Godmother fund. “Upon receiving your donation, you will receive your pin; we ask you to wear your pin and tell others about it; this is a grassroots program in which we hope to see everyone wearing a pin,” said Weese. “We look forward to this inspiring some men in the community to open a Fairy Godfather’s Fund as well.”
If you would like to know more about the Fairy Godmother Fund at the Community Foundation, please call 785.263.1863, stop in and see us at 418 NW 3rd Street, or email info@communityfoundation.us To donate online, click on www.communityfoundation.us select Donate and choose the Fairy Godmother Fund.
