The Community Foundation finished its yearly grant cycle and awarded more than $200,000 in grant requests. With thirty-six organizations requesting grant dollars and with a little over $100,000 available to grant, the decisions were highly complex.
The Community Foundation Grant Committee held three evenings of grant panels to hear further information about projects and programs and to ask questions to the applying organizations. “When you have this many organizations requesting funding, decisions get exceedingly difficult,” said Executive Director Elizabeth Weese. “Would that we have enough grant dollars to fully fund each ask, as all of them deserve funding, but hard decisions needed to be made, and I am extremely thankful to the committee for making those challenging decisions.”
With two large requests of $42,000 each coming from the Herington and Solomon Schools for childcare, the Grant Committee looked into additional funding from other sources. “We know one of the major issues in our County is childcare; with schools in Herington and Solomon taking up the mantle of year-round childcare, we felt we needed to fund these special requests; however, $82,000 would have taken a huge chunk of monies away from the $100,000 available, so other source funding was used, which allowed more granting dollars to Dickinson County,” stated Weese, “and, that, is never a bad thing.”
Twenty-six of the thirty-six organizations received funding. “We understand the disappointment of those organizations that did not receive grant funding, and we encouraged them to reapply for our next grant cycle; the good news is, as we continue to grow as a Foundation, our granting dollars will continue to grow, which will mean more dollars back into Dickinson County,” said Weese.
The Foundation has granted over one million dollars back to Dickinson County this year through grants and scholarships; local giving means local impact.
