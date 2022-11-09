The Community Foundation finished its yearly grant cycle and awarded more than $200,000 in grant requests. With thirty-six organizations requesting grant dollars and with a little over $100,000 available to grant, the decisions were highly complex.

The Community Foundation Grant Committee held three evenings of grant panels to hear further information about projects and programs and to ask questions to the applying organizations. “When you have this many organizations requesting funding, decisions get exceedingly difficult,” said Executive Director Elizabeth Weese. “Would that we have enough grant dollars to fully fund each ask, as all of them deserve funding, but hard decisions needed to be made, and I am extremely thankful to the committee for making those challenging decisions.”

 

