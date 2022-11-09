Abilene, KS (67410)

Today

Thunderstorms and gusty winds in the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies late. Morning high of 67F with temps falling to near 50. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.