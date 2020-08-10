Fall Competitive Grant Cycle for Dickinson County non-profit organizations opened today through the Community Foundation of Dickinson County.
This funding opportunity is for programs and projects in the areas of arts and culture, civic improvements/affairs, community development, education, the environment, health and human services, and youth in Dickinson County.
“The grant application is available on our website at www.communityfoundation.us,” said Executive Director, Elizabeth Weese.“Please select the Fall Grant Cycle 2020.2, as we still have the emergency COVID-19 grant cycle open as well.”
The application deadline is Oct. 2 with the grants being disbursed starting in November, approximately $30,000 in grants will be awarded. Eligibility, funding priorities, and limitations are listed on the website. wArea Non-profits may contact the Foundation office at (785) 263.1863 with any questions.
