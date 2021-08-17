The Community Foundation of Dickinson County’s competitive Fall Grant Cycle 2021.2 is now open and will remain open until the deadline of September 30, 2021.
If you are a non-profit organization in Dickinson County or an organization that has a fiscal agent, you are eligible to apply.
The application may be found online on the Foundation’s website at www.communityfoundation.us
“Funding is limited, and requests always exceed available support, which makes the decisions extremely difficult,” said Executive Director Elizabeth Weese, “I am thankful we have a knowledgeable and committed Grant Committee to review the applications and make those hard, tough decisions.”
If any organizations have any questions about the grant process, please contact the Community Foundation at 785.263.1863 or email at info@communityfoundation.us
