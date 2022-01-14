During the Dickinson County commissioners regular meeting, the Community Foundation of Dickinson County presented a $25,000 grant to Dickinson County to cover the start-up costs of the county’s new drug court.
“Once it’s going, it’s supposed to be self-funded, but we haven’t (allocated) the funds there at this time to get it off the ground,” said Craig Chamberlain, county commissioner.
Veronica Murry, administrative assistant; Ray Wyatt, vice president; and Tony Geiger, member of the foundation’s board of directors, presented the grant.
In the rest of the regular meeting, Brad Homman, county administrator, said he asked Diane Greenough, county human resource director, to create for him a chart on county staff’s number of years of service. Amongst the 143 employees, they have a total of 116 years of service.
“That’s a lot of investment. That’s a lot of experience that the county residents get the benefit of every day, so I’m really proud to be able to say that. I think it goes to show that the county is a good place to work,” Homman said.
Homman said he attended the Grant township board meeting Jan. 11. He went to discuss a road issue concerning 2100 Avenue in front of the 800 block. Jan Sexton, who lives in the 800 block, attended the commissioner’s regular meeting Nov. 18 to request the county help reduce the dust in the air caused by the increase of traffic on 2100 Avenue. She suggested, during the Grant township meeting Jan. 11 Homman said, placing chip seal pavement and reducing the speed limit on the road. Homman said he received a request from Grant township to impose a speed limit sign on a roughly 500-foot section of road. After Martin Tannahill, road and bridge supervisor, inspects the area, Homman can bring a resolution to impose the speed limit to the county commissioners. A resolution could be brought as soon as next week’s meeting. If needed, a cost-share between the Sexton’s and the township to pave chip seal can be considered sometime in the future, Homman said.
The commissioners passed the yearly contract between the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department and the city of Solomon for law enforcement services. Sheriff Jerry Davis said the contract is mostly the same as the one in 2021. Davis said the costs of operations increase around $3-$4 a month. The city will pay $9,465.93 per month.The booking fee and housing fee increased from $35 to $45. The Solomon councilmembers signed off on the contract during their Jan. 10 meeting.
Ron Roller, commissioner vice-chairman, then presented a comment he had received from community members to Davis, concerning a pickup truck the Sheriff’s Department is planning on purchasing this year. Roller said the community members asked why the department needed a second pickup truck. Davis said the first truck was a “personal vehicle” the previous sheriff administration had purchased. Vehicles were difficult to find to purchase last year, so when some police vehicles became available, Davis said the department traded in the truck for around the same value they had purchased the truck for.
“This year, we decided that a pickup truck is a good use vehicle. We would like to have one pickup truck. Again, we’re having trouble getting vehicles as everybody is,” Davis said. “We got a police package vehicle available that is under the state contract price, and we can get it probably sooner than anybody else in the state I would imagine. So we jumped at the chance to get that pickup truck.”
Roller said he is pleased with the service the Sheriff’s Department has given. He also requested taxpayers to attend the county meetings via the webinars to ask questions themselves.
“...They are all valuable questions. We should answer them, but some of these things that you’re asking commissioners have taken place so long ago,” Roller said. “Frankly, we’ve had so much on our plates that we don’t remember some of that stuff, and I’ll be the first to admit I can’t remember everything we’ve done in transaction.”
