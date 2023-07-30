The Community Foundation of Dickinson County celebrated its 24th year with around 200 people at the Sand Springs Venue July 27. The foundation in 2022 had its assets grow by $3.5 million through donations, and it granted $2.4 million. They (instead of they, maybe Foundation directors?) also created 22 new funds.
“Together we stand united, bound by the sheer dedication to meaningful change, and empowering our community to thrive,” said Ray Wyatt, president of the foundation’s board of directors, to begin the foundation’s recap of 2022.
Some of the grants the foundation gifted were:
– $25,000 to the Dickinson County Drug Court
– $11,000 to Meals on Wheels
– $500,000 to Herington and Solomon school districts to begin their child care programs
– $14,000 to Neighbor-to-Neighbor Abilene to offset program costs
– $10,758 to the Family Resources Exchange program in Herington
– $14,000 to the Navarre Lion’s Club to pay for the Navarre Community Center’s new roof
– $9,429 to the Talmage Historical Society
– $5,000 to the Chapman cemetery for cleanup costs after a wind storm
– $12,000 to Hearington Hearts
Last year was the first full year the foundation began implementing their impact investing program. A business can partner with the foundation to secure full or partial financing with a loan guarantee. Six businesses used the program last year: Hapisoul Café and Juicery, Abilene Golf and Fitness, Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad, WeeFit gym for children, a childcare center in Chapman, and Midwest Meats. Weese said the foundation used $500,000 of their assets toward this program.
The foundation’s Donate Day March 18, 2022, raised about $259,000 for nonprofit endowments.
“In the community foundation world, they base your age on your assets, so the Community Foundation of Dickinson County, we are in our teenage years,” Weese said. “This phase is full of energy, full of potential and full of possibilities. It means the foundation must mature and evolve to meet the ever-changing needs of our county. We must explore new avenues, think innovatively, be proactive, and to be open to new ideas to serve our county better and make a lasting difference in our communities.”
For their annual awards, Joe Minnick won the 2022 Quiet Hero award and Brenda Holm won the 2022 Volunteer of the Year award.
Minnick was recognized for his work with the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad, the Iron Horse Trail, Hoffman Grist Mill and other nonprofits.
“Instead of seeking recognition, (Minnick) has chosen to channel his passions and expertise into projects that transcend time for generations to come,” said Veronica Murray, program director for the foundation. “Dickinson County is lucky to have this type of quiet hero who sees the value of preserving our heritage while nurturing our future.”
Holm received her award for her work with the HOPE Lives annual event, which helps breast cancer patients and their families financially. The event has raised $125,000 since its inception.
“(Holm’s) impact extends far beyond monetary contributions,” Murray said. “Her compassion knows no bounds. She has touched the lives of survivors, families, friends and volunteers with her empathy, kindness, and never-ending compassion.”
