The Community Foundation of Dickinson County celebrated its 24th year with around 200 people at the Sand Springs Venue July 27. The foundation in 2022 had its assets grow by $3.5 million through donations, and it granted $2.4 million. They (instead of they, maybe Foundation directors?) also created 22 new funds. 

“Together we stand united, bound by the sheer dedication to meaningful change, and empowering our community to thrive,” said Ray Wyatt, president of the foundation’s board of directors, to begin the foundation’s recap of 2022.  

 

