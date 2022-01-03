The Community Foundation of Dickinson County is pleased to announce that Mary Jean Eisenhower will complete the board term for Marcia Weaver, who passed away in October of this year. “I believe that Marsha would be very pleased that Mary Jean is fulfilling her term,” stated Executive Director Elizabeth Weese, “Marsha was a beautiful person, and she was very passionate about the Community Foundation, I know she would be delighted with the decision.”
Ms. Eisenhower was born in Washington, D.C., during her grandfather, Dwight D. Eisenhower’s first term in office as President of the United States. She was christened in the Blue Room of the White House. She grew up in nearby Gettysburg, PA, in a home with property abutting the Eisenhower Farm, where President Eisenhower eventually retired.
She attended several schools in Pennsylvania until her father, John, was named US Ambassador to Belgium. She lived in Brussels with her family from shortly after her grandfather’s death in 1969 through 1972.
Ms. Eisenhower is President and Chairman Emeritus of People to People International, founded September 11, 1956, by her grandfather, then US President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Mary says that she joined PTPI hoping to carry on her grandfather’s dream, but now it has become a dream of her own. In 1961, President Eisenhower brought PTPI into the private sector with the financial backing of his friend Joyce Hall, founder of Hallmark Cards.
Mary Jean established the PTPI Friendship Fund in 1999 following an inspirational visit to an orphanage in Morocco. The fund is designed as a way for people to help the friends and facilities they visit throughout the world and to help the PTPI Chapter network assist each other in humanitarian and educational endeavors. To date, the fund has assisted causes such as the Global Humanitarian Eradication of Landmines; Children’s Mercy Hospital in London, England; earthquake relief in India; disaster relief to victims of September 11, 2001, and their families; support of schools for the underprivileged in China and Sri Lanka; a home for people living with leukemia and their families in Cuba; Operation International Children; New Horizons (a library project in Viet Nam); The Survivors of Rwanda; Japan Tsunami Relief; Haiti, and Friends of Egypt, among others.
Following September 11, 2001, Mary’s focus intensified toward getting young people from around the world to learn about each other and conflict management. Her vision resulted in “Peace Camp: An Evolution of Thought and Action” and “The Global Peace Initiative.” Both efforts have brought people from diverse areas, more than 30 nationalities, together in Egypt, Jordan, and Turkey, to discuss issues and how each is affected and better understand their unique and individual cultures. The program remains active today. In total, Mary Jean has visited or established programming in over 80 countries, many multiple times.
Highlighted awards of Mary’s are the Knight of Peace Award from the International University in Assisi, Italy; the Medal of Honor from the Slovak Republic; The Consular Corps Award of Excellence; The Harry S. Truman Award for Public Service; Friendship Ambassador from The Peoples’ Republic of China, Friend of Foreign Service Award, Taiwan, the Mother Theresa medallion from Albania, the Peace Award from South Korea, among others. Eisenhower has received an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Schiller International University, Park University, William Jewell College, and an Honorary Doctorate of Law from York College. She has served as a Fellow at Stanford University and The Churchill Foundation at Westminster College.
“I know that Mary Jean will bring the same passion to the Community Foundation as she has brought to many other organizations,” said Weese, “I am extremely pleased she agreed to this appointment.”
