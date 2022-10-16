Over the past two years, the Community Foundation of Dickinson County has begun implementing a new program: the Invest Dickinson County Program. Basically, the foundation now partners with local businesses or organizations for their projects to be a guarantor of a bank loan or to loan money through NetWork Kansas. The foundation has decided to offer this program to invest into the economic development of Dickinson County, said Elizabeth Weese, executive director of the foundation.

“We are no longer your grandfather’s community foundation because when community foundations started, they were basically philanthropic granting organizations,” Weese said. “But that has changed.”

 

