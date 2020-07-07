The City of Abilene’s Community Development Block Grant – CV Economic Development application closes on Friday..
“This grant can assist with working capital including wages, utilities, rent, inventory, and protective equipment,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau director. “Funds can also be used to pay property taxes for months affected by COVID-19.”
While grant awards depend on the number of qualifying applications received, the City expects grants of $5,000 per qualifying business.
“The City received $132,000 to assist businesses,” Roller Weeks said. “We will grant 100% of those funds. If fewer businesses apply, award amounts could be larger. Awards depend on applications received, but we believe the grant award is worth the effort.”
Businesses that already received funding from other sources, including Payroll Protection Program (PPP) or Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) are eligible if funds do not pay for the same expense twice. Grant funds cannot be used to repay EIDL loans.
To be eligible to receive a CDBG-CV Economic Development grant, the recipient business must be a for-profit business and retaining jobs for low to moderate-income people. 51% or more of the full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs retained must be for persons from low to moderate-income households as defined by HUD, i.e.) $51,900 or below for a family of four. Businesses with questions about these criteria are encouraged to contact the City.
“We appreciate the Abilene City Commissioners and the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Community Development Division staff for all of their assistance with this program and the opportunity to bring tax dollars back to Abilene,” Roller Weeks said. “This grant allows us to make decisions locally and directly help Abilene businesses affected by COVID-19.”
For more information, please visit www.AbileneCityHall.com/cdbg-cv or call (785) 263-2231.
