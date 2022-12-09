A community effort is underway in Hope to create a non-profit childcare center.

Organizers of the Little Lions Learning Center anticipate a spring opening for the center, which will accommodate 20 infants through preschool age children. School officials have agreed to allow the center to go into the building that now houses the preschool, which will move to another area on campus, said Fred Rock, one of several organizers.

 

