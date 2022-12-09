A community effort is underway in Hope to create a non-profit childcare center.
Organizers of the Little Lions Learning Center anticipate a spring opening for the center, which will accommodate 20 infants through preschool age children. School officials have agreed to allow the center to go into the building that now houses the preschool, which will move to another area on campus, said Fred Rock, one of several organizers.
Rock lives in Leewood but grew up in Hope and still has family in the town. He serves on the board of the Hope Community Foundation, which provides scholarships for high school graduates and provides support for various community projects.
“(Board members) were looking at various projects and identified child care as one,” he said. “The whole county, and the whole state, has seen a decline in quality affordable childcare that is available. It is not just a problem in the small communities it is all over. Other communities in Dickinson County are not immune to it.”
Looking at the needs in Hope, Rock said there is a commercial business that requires a solid, strong workforce.
“In order to get the talented people for those businesses, we feel like it is really important to start this effort,” he said. “We felt it was time to make that our number one effort and see what we could do to help the Hope community and the surrounding communities.”
Organizers have spoken with the owner of the only day care center in Hope, which they are aware of, and she has agreed to become the center’s first staff director. The six children she cares for will move over to the new center while she oversees the day-today operations.
“The dynamics of the need for childcare rests on each individual family,” Rock said. “It matters where they are employed, where they go to work, where they live, where other family members go to school – all of those dynamics work together. People in the Hope community … are having to go to Herington, Abilene, wherever.”
With Hope children moving back to their community, more slots will open children in the other towns.
Rock said the tight-knit environment of Hope lends to making a project like this successful. He said he has seen excitement, not just with people of the generation who are have small children but also with his age group.
“Hope is a great place and our goal is to keep it that way and get it as close to where the community wants it to be for the future,” Rock said.
The group could have gone the route of recruiting a for-profit center but they felt it more important to make it a community effort. He has found being part of the process rewarding.
“It is amazing on a personal level,” he said. “The payback you get when you are involved in doing good things — so many times driving time through the beautiful Flint Hills to get to Hope, or the dollars out of pocket … that’s all miniscule to the payback that the heart gets. Lately, I find myself listening to some of the lessons my mom and dad tried to teach me.”
