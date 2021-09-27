While people from all backgrounds filled North Broadway on Saturday to celebrate Oktoberfest, many Kansans can trace their heritage to German settlers.
The transition of Germans from Eastern U.S. into Kansas didn’t see a major start until the Homestead Act granted public land to private citizens with few rules and the end of the Civil War. President Abraham Lincoln, who passed the legislation, pushed the settlers with the quote “If I went West, I think I would go to Kansas.”
“It was in this post-Civil War period that Kansas experienced its most spectacular growth,” Penn State researcher George Beyer wrote. “Population, which had been only 107,206 in 1860, reached 364,399 ten years later.”
The migration of Germans to different areas of Kansas would lead to various dialects of German across the plains: Volga German dialects in Ellis and Russell counties, Low German in Marshall and Washington counties, Mennonite Low German in Marion, McPherson and Reno counties, Schweitzer also in McPherson, Swiss German in Nemaha county and Bavarian in Ellis county.
“Research into the detailed population schedules for the 1880 census and also into various Kansas county and state histories indicates that a substantial portion of the Pennsylvanians who moved to Kansas up to 1887 were Pennsylvania German,” Beyer added.
However, the first traces of German settlement in Dickinson County could be seen by 1869 when the small prairie town of Navarre created the German Baptist Brethren Church southeast of Abilene.
“Because so many members of the Brethren in Christ Church were becoming interested in Kansas, it had by now been decided that a full-fledged colony ought to be sent as an organized church body,” Beyer wrote about the creation of the church.
“This Brethren in Christ colony was described by observers in Kansas as one of the most complete and perfectly organized of any that had entered a new country and as far exceeding in numbers and equipment as anything that had preceded it in Dickinson County,” Beyer added.
The church became well known in the German American community to the point that Germans still living in Pennsylvania knew their class.
According to a 1909 article in The Pennsylvania-German magazine, the church Brethren were found to be the “richest class” of residents in central Kansas and they enjoyed abundance of crops.
Also from Pennsylvania, one of the families who settled in the rural areas around Abilene included the grandparents of President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
