Community Bible Church in Abilene will hold its annual free-to-the-public community Thanksgiving Dinner on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24.
For the past two years dine-in meals were not available due to Covid, but this year dine-in meals will resume in the church basement fellowship hall. Carry-out will also be available. For those that need delivery, reservations may be confirmed by phoning the church office at 785-263-4025 before Wednesday, November 23.
