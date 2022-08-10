Baby shower returns

Approximately 54 new and expectant mothers attended the 2019 Community Baby Shower. After a two-year break due to COVID, the annual event returns to Sterl Hall on Aug. 25.

 Photo courtesy Dickinson County Health Department

New moms and moms-to-be living in Dickinson County are invited to attend the fourth annual Community Baby Shower, back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The baby shower is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 in Sterl Hall. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. The event is only open to pregnant women and postpartum women who have delivered by June 1 or later.

 

