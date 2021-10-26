Dickinson County Commissioners and officials visited about 10 road and bridge sites and county facilities during a tour of the county Thursday afternoon, Oct. 21.
Commissioners typically visit sites as work is underway or when projects are completed; however, the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and associated issues put a hold on that. Thursday’s tour was the first countywide excursion since before the pandemic.
Stops along the way included the following:
• Examination of the bridge in the 1500 block of Rain Road. In recent weeks, a hole was discovered in one of the driving lanes. Road and bridge crews placed a large metal sheet over the hole as a temporary patch until construction work can take place.
The bridge had deteriorated to the point where a hole developed due to salt and other chemicals used to treat the roads for snow and ice. During the Oct. 7 meeting, the commission approved the low bid of $727,000 from Ebert Construction, Wamego, to replace the bridge. The low bid was significantly higher than the other one received and was much higher than the engineer’s estimate of $535,000.
Most project bids are coming in higher since the pandemic because most entities received COVID recovery money and “there’s a ton of work out there,” according to County Administrator Brad Homman.
Rather than wait to rebid again at a later time hoping for a lower bid, county officials felt it would be more prudent to accept the bid so the bridge could be replaced as soon as possible.
• A brief stop on Union Road to examine the Mastic sealant that was placed on the roadway. Mastic is an abrasive aggregate that seals the road, protecting it from the deteriorating effects of salt and chemicals. The black-colored sealant also has a rough surface which gives vehicles enhanced stopping ability.
• A tour of Station 2 EMS in Herington where commissioners saw the effects of foundation work completed on the building in 2019 and 2020. The foundation of the building, constructed in 2006, was sinking, causing cracks in the walls, doors and ambulance bay doors to fit improperly and other issues.
• Stops at 1468 Barn Road and 1500 Barn Road to examine bridge construction on two separate bridges. The new bridge at 1468 was completed just recently, while county road/bridge crews are still at work on the 1500 Barn Road structure.
• Stop at the Environmental Services Department at the Dickinson County Transfer Station where they saw the new overhead door and offices. The special-ordered new overhead door recently was installed. The original door was damaged during a fire at the Transfer Station in November 2020, that compromised the cables causing it to warp and buckle. The new door cost approximately $100,000 with the cost split between Dickinson County and Hamm’s Quarry.
• Stop at the “County Yard” in Abilene to see the mechanic shop and equipment and view the new “PPE” (personal protective equipment) Building, constructed from CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act funds to house coronavirus supplies, PPE, masks, gloves, tests, generators and other emergency management supplies.
Attending the tour were Commissioners Lynn Peterson, Craig Chamberlin and Ron Roller; County Administrator Brad Homman, County Clerk Barb Jones and Finance Director Janelle Dockendorf.
They were joined by various county personnel at different points along the way, including Advanced Level EMTs Logan Nash and Cody Woodruff in Herington, Road and Bridge Supervisor Martin Tannahill, Environmental Services Director Derek Norrick, Emergency Management Director Chancy Smith, Sheriff Jerry Davis and Undersheriff Brian Hornaday.
