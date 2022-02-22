Abilene commissioners discussed the Heartland Housing Partner agreement in promoting Golden Belt Heights for over half the time of the Feb. 14 meeting. Commissioner John Kollhoff believed there were issues and outside factors with the agreement that made it unbeneficial for the city. Other commissioners were not against signing the agreement.
To start off the motions for the resolution to establish a public hearing for the Rural Housing Incentive District, Kollhoff motioned the commissioners to accept the resolution with amendments by removing Exhibit E and Section B. The change would effectively remove the contractual assurance from the resolution that the city would accept the agreement with Heartland Housing Partners.
“I think everybody here agrees (The RHID) is a good thing. I’m maybe still on the fence that a consulting services agreement is a good thing,” Kollhoff said. “I’m not on the fence as to whether the terms of the current consulting services agreement are a good thing. In fact, I am quite certain they are not a good thing in my humble opinion.”
After a discussion between the commissioners and some city staff as to how to correctly motion to amend the resolution to remove the contractual assurance, the commissioners voted to have a five-minute recess so Ron Marsh, city manager, and Aaron Martin, city attorney, could consult with the city’s bond counsel from Gilmore & Bell.
After the recess and Martin reported what the three discussed, the commissioners approved the resolution with the amendments of deleting the second paragraph in Section 2 and modifying the contractual assurances paragraph in Exhibit E.
The next item during the meeting was the resolution to accept the agreement with Heartland Housing Partners. Going into more detail about his grievances with the agreement before the vote, Kollhoff said the 66 percent commission rate Heartland would earn is unnecessarily high. Kollhoff also said the momentum of selling property lots Heartland said the city needed them for is not accurate, as there was a builder ready to work with or without the RHID and Heartland. Marsh replied to Kollhoff saying, from his understanding, there would be no momentum without Heartland. Marsh also said he did not hear from only builders or developers that they were ready to build without the RHID or Heartland.
After a question from Mayor Dee Marshall about whether the city has looked into other housing partners, Marsh said he has not had any conversations with any other consulting partners since he has been city manager less than a year ago. He said he does not know if previous managers have spoken with other partners.
Trevor Witt, city vice-mayor, then said, from his analysis of “prospective compensation,” Heartland would be earning roughly $100,000 a year. In a later interview, Marsh said he could neither confirm or refute Witt’s estimate because there is no signed concrete contract with Heartland yet.
“I guess that’s the decision for us as a commission, is would that be a position we would recruit out to a developer or is that something we could hire and develop that capacity internally for that to be a focus role within our kind of economic development part of the (city). That’s how I’m thinking through it,” Witt said.
Marsh said in response to Witt’s comments that the agreement with Heartland includes no out-of-pocket expense for the city. Heartland would be earning solely from commissions.
“This was bought forward because this is their area of expertise. We do not have anyone on staff that has this area of expertise,” Marsh said. “We can certainly muddle along, continue to go how we are going and try to, but I don’t think we will have the speed or have the momentum.”
Marsh said there are performance measures Heartland must reach and a termination clause in the agreement
“This has been a monkey on our back for 15 years. We have had absolutely nothing on this. It may not be ideal, but for me it’s something,” Marshall said. “It gets us going on that and gets us off the taxpayers’ backs.”
“I guess when I look at the compensation and what comes out of pocket, I think what comes out of our pocket is the difference between a reasonable fee and what they are charging,” Kollhoff said in response to Marshall. “I don’t think there is any urgency to approve this. I think (Heartland) would do it for less. I think there are other people who would do it for less conceivably.”
Marsh and Martin both said the commission would have to make a decision to enter an agreement with a consulting partner by the public hearing March 21.
The options for the city to consider before the commissioners discuss the topic again, voiced by Vice-Mayor Trevor Witt and confirmed by Marsh, are for the city to accept the agreement, renegotiated with Heartland, compare Heartland’s offer with other consulting partners or determine the city’s ability to perform the services a consulting partner would do.
Kollhoff motioned to reject the Heartland agreement, but no other commissioners seconded the motion. The commissioners ended the item discussion by voting to table the vote for the Feb. 28 meeting.
