On Monday, the Abilene Commission held their study session, which focused on topics of zoning and other legal matters for the city. Starting off the meeting, the commissioners heard from residents living in Hidden Meadow Townhomes about their alley.
On Oct. 5, the city staff received a petition about the property to the South of the Hidden Meadows Townhomes. The residents want the city to take the alley and create a public alley, instead of it being privately owned by four homeowners. After residents came up to speak about their experiences and why they want to see the change, Public Works Director Lon Schrader came to speak about his own evaluation of the situation and making sure about whose responsibility it is about yard maintenance.
“I think it makes sense for the city to take this on as a right of way,” Schrader said. “I just want everybody to understand that the way the city code reads is policy. The property owners on fourth street who right now legally don’t have any responsibility for the mowing or the trees are going to inherit that.”
Schrader also made sure that people are not required to remove their trees, but they will need to keep maintenance of trees near the alley. With two more residents sharing their experiences with the alley area, Marsh said he and City Attorney Aaron Martin will write up a document for the next meeting.
“From my point of view, it makes sense for the homeowners and the city to have access to that,” Mayor Brandon Rein said. “I think it will be beneficial for all of us.”
Moving on to the next zoning item, Commissioner Chris Ostermann asked for the commission to discuss the option of removing Conditional Use Permits for a first-floor dwelling in the downtown business district. While residents with conditional use permits may still live in their buildings, people can’t go to the commission to ask for one in the future.
“I was thinking it would make sense since you are a business owner that you want to know what you are investing in and it is awfully confusing with taxes,” Ostermann said.
Ostermann went on to say she spoke with city members from Emporia during a conference and heard that it helped their downtown area to limit the ability to get a conditional use.
“The only thing I really have to add is just from my perspective since these conditional use permits come to us to be approved or denied in any way,” Rein said. “I don’t see a real reason to remove a tool from our tool box.”
Ostermann spoke about knowing a lot of downtown business owners who would not want to see more residential areas downtown, she said “so I guess I will be the voice.”
Rein asked Ostermann what would be present if a business had an apartment on the first floor and behind the shop. Ostermann pointed out that people move out and if business owners see that it will affect property they invested in.
“That is the problem downtown, people don’t want to invest in it.” Ostermann said.
Osterman brought up a photography studio located on 3rd street, which included a residential area in the building that created an issue with local business owners. She also pointed out the studio “already had children living in the back.”
“We have to be a voice for our business owners,” Ostermann said.
Commissioner Trevor Witt asked a couple questions about the conditional used permit, which included if it affected taxes and if Marsh heard anything from local businesses that letters were sent to. Marsh answered that he will check on the tax item and he said no business got back to him.
“For me to go forward with changing the way the process is now, I would definitely want to hear from business in the specific ways that this would be harming them,” Witt said. “Ultimately that happens, I think maintaining it as it is fine in my opinion.”
Ostermann went on to say that she knows a lot of business owners and they will not feel comfortable coming to talk in front of the commission due to fear of losing business.
“They do talk to me about that, they are afraid,” Ostermann said.
In the end, the commission ends the discussion with seeing if they can get any feedback from local business owners and the next meeting they will vote on starting the process of changing the section.
The city moved on to the next item, the Opioid Settlement Resolution, which the city decided to remain in the class action lawsuit in 2019. The city is eligible for funds if the resolution is passed in the next meeting. The funds will need to be put back into areas of drug rehabilitation.
Following up the Opioid Settlement Resolution, the city discussed the vicious dog ordinance’s definitions, including “cat”, “dog” and “reckless owner.”
“This just cleans this up and makes it a lot cleaner,” Marsh said.
The new ordinance will omit Pit Bull, but still have rules against vicious animals and repeat offending owners. Commissioners will vote on the new draft ordinance during the next meeting.
At the end of the meeting, Finance Director Marcus Rothchild told the commission about the airport receiving an additional Airport Rescue Grant from the Federal Aviation Administration for $32,000. Commissioners will vote to accept the grant at the next meeting.
“I guess just a comment that is awesome news,” Rein said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.