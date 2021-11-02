Abilene City Commission held the first study session of November and focused on two agenda topics for the meeting.
The meeting started with a discussion about adding a new route to Abilene’s Emergency Snow Routes.
Public Works Director Lon Schrader asked the commission to add Northwest 7th and 8th street from North Buckeye Avenue to the Water Treatment Plant. The route would connect Great Plains Manufacturing and the water treatment plant to North Buckeye, which allows the road to gain the same treatment as the other routes.
The current Emergency Snow Route includes these 12 streets:
Northwest 3rd Street from North Buckeye Avenue to Van Buren Street
Northeast 10th Street from North Buckeye Avenue to Brady Street
Buckeye Avenue from the North city limits to the South City limits
East 1st Street from Buckeye Avenue to East city limits
North Brady Street from East 1st Street to Northeast 21st Street
North 14th Street from East city limits to Vine Street
Washington Street from Northwest 3rd Street to Municipal Airport
Northeast 21st Street from North Brady Street to North Buckeye Avenue
North Cedar Street from Northwest 3rd Street to Northwest 14th Street
Northwest 10th Street from North Buckeye Avenue to North Cedar Street
1000 Block of North Brown Street
Northeast 7th Street from Brady Street to Buckeye Avenue
City Commissioner Trevor Witt asked if one of the roads were private or public, which Schrader confirmed was a privately owned and maintained street. Schrader also brought up that he will be discussing with his staff if 900 Block of North Brown Street should also be created into an emergency snow route to assist the hospital.
The commission will vote at their next meeting on an ordinance to amend the routes and add the one or two new areas.
Moving on to the next agenda item, the commission discussed again the idea of joining the Enterprise Fleet Management program.
During the previous study session on Oct. 4, the commission decided to table the discussion until more research could be done.
Financial Director Marcus Rothchild started the agenda item by giving the commission the reasoning behind looking at the Enterprise Fleet Program.
“So over the past few years, the city has worked to improve our process of funding the equipment reserve to replace our outdated vehicles and equipment,” Rothchild said. “The goal is to develop a plan to replace outdated equipment while leveling the impact on the annual budget. Also, the Enterprise Fleet Management proposal provides us a solution that works well within our current process while helping to lower our annual transfer to the equipment reserve and manage our vehicle fleet a little more efficiently.”
Rothchild moved on to discussing the different benefits from joining the program including being able to buy vehicles at government rates and being able to resell those vehicles when the item has the most value.
“Another thing that is beneficial in this program for the city, we don’t put a lot of mileage on our vehicles so that resale in a year or two later can sometimes come in at a higher value for us as well,” Rothchild said.
After his overview, Rothchild moved into the main point from the last study session, how would this partnership affect local dealerships.
“The city obviously greatly appreciates all of our local businesses and we want to support them in any way that we can, but due to the state of the government contracts and incentives we are often limited on how many vehicles the city can purchase locally,” Rothchild said.
Rothchild spoke about a possible partnership between a local car dealership and Enterprise for the delivering of vehicles, which would allow them to still put the car dealership sticker on the car.
City Commissioner Chris Ostermann raised the same concern as the last study session with vehicle maintenance and how it would affect the warranty of newer vehicles.
“My problem is if it is a brand new vehicle that is under warranty most places you have to take it back to the dealer, like for instance Ford or Chevrolet,” Ostermann said.
Ostermann used her personal vehicle as an example because she previously had to drive to Wichita for maintenance to keep the car in warranty, which would mean the city would need two employees to drive the car for maintenance.
“I’m thinking outside the box because it sounds wonderful,” Ostermann said.
“But, then you think about how lucky we are to have a dealership that could do those things for you.”
Enterprise Fleet Consultant Ken Olsen came up to speak on Ostermann concern, which focused on Enterprise utilizing local or nearby dealerships for vehicle maintenance needs.
“That is one of the ways, we certainly want to keep the local dealerships, vendors, everyone involved,” Olsen said.
“We are not here to come in and take over. Our program is designed to leverage those entities.”
After his statement, Ostermann brought up why the city attempts to keep business local due to the loss of business.
“At what cost are we doing this,” Ostermann said. “I understand the money figures. There is more than just money in this.”
Ostermann also brought up the comparables from Olsen’s report and how she wanted to see more cities of Abilene’s size.
Holm Automotive Center Dealer Principal Tim Holm came up to the podium to speak about the benefits of utilizing a local car dealership.
“I’ll bet everyone in here got a kid who has probably been on a sports team that we have helped to support,” Holm said. “Ken might like to do that but they’re not going to do that.”
Holm went on to speak about how the dealership helped fund scholarships to local students.
“Those are the kind of things Marcus that you are not able to montized,” Holm said. “All things we do, to Commissioner Osterman’s point, from payroll, employees, houses, taxes, support of all these different things. You are not getting any of that from Enterprise.”
Holm went on to speak about every benefit brought up through the meeting and how the city could still get similar benefits from a local dealership.
Holm ended his speech by reminding the commission about the loss of business Abilene has seen in the past due to big business.
“I would encourage you to think long and hard about the long term ramifications, consequences of your decisions because they do sometimes have a length tail to them,” Holm said. “I wouldn’t dispute that Enterprise is a fine company and Ken is a good representative, but I have been notified by the board of education now up here talking to the board of education about the very same thing. I told you last time, it starts with the city or the county then it goes to the school board then it goes to the larger employers, like CTI. Pretty soon you will be looking around and think ‘Dammit I wish there was a car dealership around this place.’ You will wonder that at some point of time.”
As Holm left the podium, Mayor Brandon Rein thanked him for coming to speak to the commission.
The commission went on to speak about the need for more equal sized comparables from Enterprise.
“The library did something similar when they were trying to compare salaries,” Ostermann said. “They were using bigger cities. It’s not reasonable to do that.”
City Manager Ron Marsh spoke about contacting more towns and counties utilizing Enterprise for more research.
“I want to do everything we can to protect our local business,” Marsh said. “I do want to say I don’t know that we generate enough business as a city through Holm Automotive or through any local to make or break their year, make or break their month, make or break their survival here in Abilene.”
“I think from my standpoint and Marcus’ standpoint it’s a sound economic decision, but ultimately it is your decision,” Marsh added.
With a decision to keep the discussion going and to see more comparables, Rothchild did remind the commission that they do have a window of time to come to an answer.
Olsen came up to the podium, before the meeting was adjourned, to state the commission will have the comparables soon and that Enterprise is not planning to come in and take over local businesses.
