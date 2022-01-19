Mayor Dee Marshall started the weekly meeting by grouping all the Public Works vehicle bids into one topic item. In the 2022 budgeting process, the city approved funds for Public Work to receive three new vehicles.
Public Works plans to get a 1-ton regular cab, 4-wheel drive truck to replace the current 2002 Ford used for flood control. The Ford will become the new shop service truck and their current 1999 Chevy will become a surplus vehicle for Public Works. Holm Automotive in Abilene bid $36,851.00 and Valor Automotive in Junction City bid $40,829.00.
The second vehicle up for bid was the Water Distribution truck, which will replace the current 2007 truck that will be sold as a surplus vehicle. Public works received two bids for a ¾ ton regular cab truck without a bed. Holm Automotive bid $31,958 and Valor Automotive bid $36,539.
Last vehicle up for bid was the Public Works’ WasteWater Treatment Plant truck, which will replace the current 2001 Ford F-150. The city received two bids for the new truck - Holm Automotive for $29,051 and Valor Automotive for $42,349.
City commissioners had no questions about the bids and moved forward to the next item on the study session agenda.
The Planning Commission held a public hearing on Jan. 4 about the rezoning of the East Highlands development from a R-3 High Density Residential District to a R-1 Low Density Residential District. With no public attendance at the hearing, the Planning Commission approved the rezoning with a 4 to 0 vote in favor of the change.
The 14 day protest period ended on Tuesday and the rezoning ordinance moved to the city commission for a vote.
“Commissioners, this is part of our Rural Housing Incentive District plan to develop the Highlands,” City Manager Ron Marsh said. “A part of that is to rezone the Highlands East section from R-3 to R-1 which is single family housing. We are hoping this will clean up the records and also encourage large single family homes in that area.”
Mayor Dee Marshall spoke out about her approval of the rezoning and Vice Mayor Trevor Witt asked a clarification question about the city combining lots.
“We are actually going to look at a potential replanning on both sides, East and West at some point,” Marsh said.
According to Marsh, the commission will get an introduction about the Heartland Housing agreement in the upcoming meeting. Commission Brandon Rein asked Marsh if private citizens still have a chance to purchase a lot on the East side of the Highlands. Marsh told the commission about a person wanting to purchase one plot of land and he is trying to exclude the desired plot of land out of the agreement. For those wanting to learn more about the plots of the land, people can reach out to Marsh through his email — ron@abilenecityhall.com.
The city has heard from some builders wanting to help develop homes in the Highlands area.
“If we can get everything passed through — the resolution, the public hearing and the ordinance — which is about a 60 day process,” Marsh said. “As far as I know, we got some builders ready to start moving. Keep your fingers crossed, hopefully in the next six months we can get going.”
“That is awesome progress, this needs to be done,” Marshall said.
