The Abilene City Commission will interview four applicants April 5 and 6 while searching for the next city manager.
The four were selected from a pool of 30 qualified applicants who applied for the job, according to Abilene Mayor Brandon Rein.
“We’re very blessed to have that many applications,” Rein said during a phone conversation Wednesday. “That’s a lot of applicants for a town of our size.”
In their applications, Rein said several commented they were familiar with Abilene, having visited it while growing up, they’ve been here since then, they like the people and they like the town.
“Some said they had a couple towns in mind and were waiting for an opening and when they saw it (Abilene’s job) they pulled the trigger,” Rein added.
He credits the Austin Peters Group, a human resource company which conducted the city manager search, for getting the word out to potential applicants and making sure as many people as possible saw the opening.
“They did an excellent job. That may have been lacking in the past when we got a small applicant pool,” Rein said. “But that’s not something you want to settle on. City manager is a very important job. We want someone who wants to be here for the foreseeable future.”
Abilene is in the market for a new city manager following the retirement of former City Manager Jane Foltz at the end of February.
In conducting the interviews, the commission will convene and then immediately go into executive session. No action will be taken. Rein said regular city business on the agenda had been rescheduled to another time to accommodate the interview process.
The interviews will be conducted in executive session so the candidates’ identities are kept confidential. Rein said that’s for the applicants’ protection because it sometimes can affect the individual’s current job if it becomes known they are interviewing elsewhere.
During Monday’s city commission meeting, commissioners asked who formulates the interview questions.
Beth Tatarko of Austin Peters said her company can send suggested questions to the commission.
“The main thing — you want to ask equitable questions,” Rein said during the meeting.
Tatarko agreed, “You want to see them consistent across everyone and you want them to be fair and unbiased. We can work with you on that.”
During the interviews, a “round robin” interview style is used with commissioners asking three or four questions apiece.
Before the interviews, Austin Peters representatives will conduct an extensive background check on the four people selected, will do a “360 evaluation,” that includes interviewing people they’ve supervised, people they’ve worked for, and elected officials and community partners they’ve worked with.
“We can find lots of information through that process,” Tatarko said.
Once the preferred candidate is selected, Tatarko said they recommend using an outside firm that would conduct a more intensive background check which includes verifying credentials for employment, education, criminal records and other information.
The cost to do that intensive check is approximately $300 per candidate, Tatarko said, adding that most cities wait until they are ready to consider making an offer.
Commissioner Dee Marshall said that maybe the top two candidates should undergo the intensive screening, in case the top candidate decides “Abilene is not for me,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.