If a new Holiday Inn Express does not get built north of its present location, that could negatively impact the city’s income, Abilene CVB Director Julie Roller-Weeks said at a study session of the Abilene City Commission Monday.
Having the new hotel, however, creates several opportunities, she said.
The Abilene City Commission reviewed four incentive proposals that would help in building and managing a $7 million, 70-room hotel in the 100 block of Lafayette.
“In short, if we can generate more revenue at Abilene’s lodging establishments, we can increase our marketing efforts, which benefits Abilene’s tourist economy,” Roller-Weeks said in a letter.
She said plans are for the current Holiday Inn Express to be rebranded and will charge a lower rate, resulting in less sales and transient guest taxes if the newer hotel is not built.
“By only rebranding the existing property, we will see an overall reduced price point and decreased revenue to fund marketing initiatives,” she wrote in a letter to the commission.
“One of the best things you can have is having money from outside the community,” said Dennis Kissinger, Abilene’s consultant, at the meeting.
Filling void
The rebranding of the current hotel also fills a void in Abilene. She said room prices at Abilene four hotels in Abilene were $121, $49, $42 and $42 on Tuesday.
“As you can see, there is a significant price range and lack of mid-priced hotel options,” she wrote. “This creates an opportunity for Abilene to capture more travelers and groups, particularly those looking for an $80-$90 night room. However, should the owners only rebrand the current property and not build a new Holiday Inn Express, Abilene now loses it’s only mid-priced hotel chain.”
The new hotel would create 35 new jobs, 15 fulltime and 20 part time, over a 10-year-period.
The benefit-cost ratios by Wichita State University coordinated by the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation are 1.58 for the city, 1.22 for the county, 7.03 for the state and 1.31 for the school district.
Kissinger said the minimum target benefit-cost ratio for any project is a ratio of 1 to 30.
“This means that for every $1 of public cost over the 10-year period, there would be a public benefit of $1.30,” he said.
There is also the potential for local development in that area, especially the vacant lot on the southeast corner of the Kansas Highway 15 and Lafayette owned by the hotel developer.
Incentives
The question before the commission is what incentives the city should offer for a new Holiday Inn Express.
The developer, Ashish K. Ghosh Hajra, has asked for the Community Improvement District (CID), IRBs for both sales and property taxes, and three percent of the transient guest tax.
Kissinger in his staff report said the city of Abilene has no risk in issuing the Industrial Revenue Bonds. Similar to the Garfield project, risk falls upon the bondholder and not the city.
“Industrial Revenue Bond financing is a method used by a business and their bank or other lender to possibly get lower interest rates, but primarily to be eligible for other benefits, such as making project material purchases exempt from sales tax, and open the possibility of some level of property tax incentives for the project,” he wrote. “All risk is taken on by the developer and lenders, none by the city and its taxpayers. This is entirely different than cases like the Highlands development which used General Obligation Bonds and special assessments for the infrastructure construction.”
“We’re not putting cash into this,” said Mayor Tim Shafer.
Kissinger presented four incentive options.
No risk
“All four options are not risky to the city,” he said. “The incentives being offered are not current city funding. They come from future revenues that would not exist without the project. In order to make the project happen, the city may agree to give up or share some of the future tax revenues from the hotel for a period of years. Once the incentive period is over, the city and other local entities would receive 100% of the taxes generated by the project.”
The Community Improvement District (CID) would be similar to the 24/7 Travel Store and Love’s Travel Stop in that a 2 percent sales tax would be added to the customer and returned to the hotel.
The Industrial Revenue Bond sales tax exemption would be for project materials.
The Industrial Revenue Bond for a property tax exemption for the new hotel could be 100 percent for 10 years, $100 for five years and $50 for the next five years or $100 the first five years and $75 the next five years.
Transient Guest Tax rebated for the new hotel could be two to three percent for the next 10 years. Abilene’s current guest tax is 8 percent.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
