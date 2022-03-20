The Dickinson County Commission declared March Kansas Agriculture Month and March 22 as Kansas Agriculture Day at a Thursday morning meeting.
The proclamation addressed the growing world population and the role of Kansas agricultural producers in keeping that population fed.
“Kansas farmers and ranchers will play an increasingly important roll in meeting global demands for healthful, wholesome, safe and nutritious food,” according to the proclamation.
Dickinson County’s economy is heavily based in agriculture, according to Nick Weibert of the Dickinson County Farm Bureau Board.
“I’m an ag lender here in town at a local bank,” he said. “Agriculture is a huge part of Dickinson County and Kansas.”
“A lot of the local businesses and the economy in Dickinson County revolves a lot around farming,” Farm Bureau Agent Corey Powell said. “I’ve been an agent here for 23 years and I can see the difference in the community when the farmers have a good year, when the farmers have a bad year— it affects everybody in the whole community. So I think the more support we can give to our local farmers and ranchers, the better it is for the whole community.”
Kristen Kuntz of the Dickinson County Farm Bureau Board is a local rancher who also works for the USDA. She agreed that agriculture was a big contributor to the local economy.
“I can see on the federal side and here locally,” she said. “We’re doing well.”
