The Dickinson County Commission met for the first time in their newly-renovated commission meeting room at the county courthouse Thursday. While there, commissioners discussed controlled burns and amended the county’s burning procedures.
County Administrator Brad Homman said the county had been told farmers were struggling with burn bans caused by dry, windy weather.
“One of the issues we have every year — and it’s been worse some years than others, (but) it seems to be worse this year because of the dry situation we’re in — the agricultural community has a mandatory burn that they need to do on some of the CRP properties to be eligible for their funding and to complete that process ,” he said. “And if we’re in a burning ban, they’re unable to do that, legally.”
Homman suggested an amendment to county policy authorizing the county fire chief to have a third category of burning aside from open, unrestricted burning and no burning at all. There will be a map available on the county website where farmers can see what the status is in their area.
The exact wording is “the fire chief shall also have the authority to authorize limited burning in grassland areas when required for agricultural or crop rotation,” Homman said.
The county agreed to add a category that would allow for burning of land in certain areas for agricultural purposes.
Commissioner Lynn Peterson said farmers who called in a burn would receive notification via text message when they were authorized to start.
“They’re able to measure what’s going on and how many burnings are actually taking place in their district,” he said. “So they have the awareness of that. And of course that’s the important thing, too — you need to call in. And all in all they do a great job of doing that.”
