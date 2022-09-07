Next in the schedule of many summer productions, Great Plains Theatre is ready to present their rendition of “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery.” The two-hour long production with professional actors will be showing at the theatre for the next three weekends, with the opening date being Sept. 9.

“Bringing a play into this season is something that we have been looking forward to and something that patrons have been asking for,” said Mitchell Aiello, stage manager and artistic and education director. “I am overjoyed with this piece, as it is not only dramatic and mysterious, but it is also hysterical. There is no better way to introduce a play into the season than to hit all the marks of genres that are interesting and will bring the most enjoyment.”

 

