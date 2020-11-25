After asking the question “what now?” throughout most of 2020, Ashish Ghosh Hajra, the owner of the Holiday Inn Express and Suites, answered his own question at the Abilene City Commission meeting Monday.
“A new and hopefully very nice facility for Abilene,” he said as the city commission approved up to $8 million in industrial revenue bonds for a new Holiday Inn Express and Suites located just north of the current hotel.
“Basically, this Thanksgiving there is a lot to be thankful for,” he told the commission. “One is our strong leadership, the character of our community and the tenacity of our team, the ability to come through all of this and get to this point.
“As everyone has been aware, 2020 has been a year of a lot of challenges and hurdles,” he said. “Through all the feasibility studies and assessments that we have done, we were always asking ‘what if?’ Could we survive certain situations? After this year, 2020 and COVID made us ask the question ‘what now?’ I’m happy to report that when it came to tough times we had to ask ourselves, do we shut down? Do we run or do we stick? We stuck. We stuck by our team. We stuck by our community and we were able to keep our doors open.
“I see that reflected not only in our team but in the community as well, the way Abilene has come through this and hopefully we will get past this shortly.”
Bonds
“We are simply holding this public hearing to reflect the estimated increase in cost to $8 million for this particular project,” said Sarah Steele with Gilmore and Bell. “I would ask the city to go ahead and issue the bonds to cover the cost of the property they acquired out there and assist with moving forward with construction of the hotel facility either later in December or early January.”
She said the bonds are not to exceed $8 million.
“As we have said every time, this is not an obligation of the city in any way. It is not considered your debt,” she said.
Industrial revenue bond financing would afford the new hotel property 100% property tax abatement for 10 years. It would also exempt from sales tax all of the costs of the project related to items such as construction materials, building furnishings, and equipment.
The city had approved $7.5 million last January. Construction had been planned for March but delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pay increase
The commission approved to adopt, on a 5-0 vote, the city of Abilene’s pay plan with a 1.75 percent increase.
The Austin Peters Group prepared and presented a new classification and compensation study which was adopted in 2019.
“In determining a budget amount, we look at the consumer price index and we determined that 1.75 percent was well within the parameters of the CPI,” according to the staff report. “We are doing very well financially this year and feel that this adjustment will help maintain the new plan as we move forward.”
The commission approved 5-0 to declare both a dwelling and a church at 1015 N. Mulberry unsafe and dangerous and directed the structures to be repaired or removed and the premises made safe and secure.
City Inspector Travis Steerman said notices about the condition of the property date back to 2011.
“There are various holes in the roof. The front doors were note secure. There are several broken windows,” Steerman said.
He said four residents in the area sent letters to the commission requesting the property be repaired or removed.
Steerman said the structures could be repaired but the cost might be more than the value of the property.
“The dwelling, I didn’t feel safe entering it,” he said. “At the front of the dwelling is a six-foot hole.”
Utility rates
The commission approved on a 5-0 vote an increase in rates for both water and sewer utilities.
In December 2017 the city reviewed the city utility rates.
After the review, it was evident that the current rates were not keeping up with the rising costs of production and operation for both utilities.
The city adopted a three-year plan to bring the rates up to the cost of production.
Finance Director Marcus Rothchild said it was estimated that the average residential water usage of 5,000 gallons a month will increase water rates $4.46 a month and sewer rates of $5.62.
The commission also approved 5-0 an employee benefit plan for the city of Abilene at a 10 percent increase.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
