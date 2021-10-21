With the weather growing colder and the wind growing stronger, parents may need to find more indoor activities to keep their kids and themselves active both physically and mentally. Abilene’s Public Library and Department of Parks & Recreation are more than happy to help parents with some local ideas.
Abilene Public Library
Children’s Librarian Sheryl Davidson creates activities and events for multiple age groups to help create a love for reading. Current events planned and prepared on the library include:
The Wee Read Story Times event on Oct. 26, Nov. 2 and Nov. 9 at 10:15 where infants through pre-school age children will read together and do learning activities based on material. The Nov. 9, Grumpy Bird reading will also be part of a statewide reading event with libraries participating across Kansas.
Imagination Station on Oct. 23, Oct. 30, Nov. 6 and Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon where children of all ages can join in on self-directed activities and crafts.
Game Day on Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon where children of all ages can play board games. Davidson encourages people to bring games from home that they want to share with other players.
While Davidson does not have any announced holiday events, she will be attending the City of Abilene events on Halloween and Christmas. She plans to pass out books that kids can keep for their home libraries.
Davidson reminds people to visit the library’s Facebook page and website for updates on future events and activities. She also wanted to share some advice to parents who want to push their children to read more at home.
“Read to them,” Davidson said. “That is a huge determiner. If the parents are excited about reading then the kids usually pick that up. Let the kids see the parents reading then they want to mimic their parents… Just make the environment as rich in print as possible.”
Abilene’s Park and Recreation
Director Kellee Timbrook with the help of her team creates classes and teams that different ages can participate and get active. Current activities prepared by parks and recreation include:
November Pre-K Crafting on Wednesdays from Nov. 3 to 17 where kids can play games and do seasonal craft projects together at 10 a.m. Parents must register by Oct. 29 and pay the $30 participation fee.
Little Athlete Basketball on Dec. 6 to 9 at 5:30 p.m. and kids get to learn how to play basketball. The registration is first come first served policy with a $20 participation fee.
JR Athlete Basketball on Nov. 13 & 20 and Dec. 11 & 15 at 9 a.m. where kids get to play basketball with the help of local coaches. Parents must register by Nov. 5 with the $30 registration fee.
“Our registration has been good for all of our activities,” Timbrook said. “The kids come after school like they normally did. We get a lot of Eisenhower and middle school kids that walk over after school to hang out.”
