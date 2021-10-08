The new combination Family Dollar and Dollar Tree store located at 1709 N. Buckeye Ave. in Abilene is scheduled to be opened Oct. 14.
The new combo store is 10,144 square feet and the Family Dollar side of the building will have a frozen and refrigerated food section in addition to other staple items.
According to Family Dollar and Dollar Tree’s media relations department, these combination stores typically employ between six and 10 people per building.
The Dollar Tree is known for offering items for sale for $1 apiece.
“Small towns have historically had very limited retail options and shoppers often travel long distances to meet all of their shopping needs, but we are changing that,” Dollar Tree’s Investor and Media Relations Manager Kayleigh M. Painter said. “Family Dollar and Dollar Tree are teaming up to provide the Abilene community with a brand new, close-to-home store experience that offers incredible value on everyday products and exciting $1 deals.”
Shoppers will also be able to use digital coupons using Family Dollar’s Smart Coupons® program. To access the digital coupons, download the Family Dollar mobile app or create an account online at www.FamilyDollar.com/smart-coupons.
