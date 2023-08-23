Several days of scorching temperatures have left even the most die-hard heat lovers seeking reprieve. That reprieve is on its way.
Kyle Poage, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Topeka, said a cold front is expected to move in late Friday.
“We will see this area of high pressure move more to the south,” he said. “Friday still looks like we’ll see triple digits but once we get to the weekend, we’ll see cooler air (temperatures) in the lower 90s.”
The heat wave hit Aug. 19 when the temperature soared to 112 degrees in Abilene. Also on Saturday, Manhattan hit the nation’s high temperature at 115 degrees.
“The weather we are having is the result of a strong area of high pressure that settled over the central part of the United States for a few days, it centered over Eastern Kansas,” Poage said. “There’s a lot of hot air under that dome of high pressure (causing) record breaking temperatures in several locations.”
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration website said a heat dome occurs, “When strong, high-pressure atmospheric conditions combine with influences from La Niña, creating vast areas of sweltering heat that gets trapped under the high-pressure ‘dome.’”
Adding to the heat, the relative humidity is causing heat indices across the state to remain dangerously high.
When excessive heat warnings are in effect, as they are now for much of Kansas, the NWS warns people of the dangers associated with high temperatures.
Drink plenty of fluids; stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors, they advise. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
As much as possible, people should remain in an air-conditioned room and take extra precautions if they work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. When working outdoors wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing if safe to do so.
People should also know the symptoms of heat illnesses. According to the Mayo Clinic the three types of heat illness are heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heatstroke, which can be deadly.
Heat cramps
Heat cramps are painful, involuntary muscle spasms that usually occur during heavy exercise in hot environments, according to the Mayo Clinic. Fluid and electrolyte loss often contribute to heat cramps.
For suspected heat cramps: Rest and cool down, drink clear juice or an electrolyte-containing sports drink, perform gentle, range-of-motion stretching and gentle massage of the affected muscle group, don't resume strenuous activity for several hours or longer after heat cramps go away, seek medical attention if the cramps don't go away within one hour or so.
Heat exhaustion
Symptoms of heat exhaustion may start suddenly or progress over time, especially with prolonged periods of exercise. Left untreated heat exhaustion can be the precursor to heat stroke. Symptoms include: Cool, moist skin with goose bumps when in the heat, heavy sweating, faintness, dizziness, fatigue, weak or rapid pulse, low blood pressure upon standing, muscle cramps, nausea, and Headache.
For suspected heat exhaustion: Stop all activity and rest, move to a cooler place, and drink cool water or sports drinks.
Seek medical attention if symptoms get worse or don't improve within one hour. Seek immediate medical help if a person with suspected heat exhaustion becomes confused or distressed, loses consciousness, or are unable to drink.
Heatstroke
This most serious heat injury is heatstroke. Heatstroke can occur when the body temperature rises to 104 F (40 C) or higher and requires immediate emergency treatment. Untreated heatstroke can damage the brain, heart, kidneys and muscles.
“The damage worsens the longer treatment is delayed, increasing your risk of serious complications or death,” states the Mayo Clinic website.
Heat stroke symptoms include: Altered mental state or behavior, confusion, agitation, slurred speech, irritability, delirium, seizures, alteration in sweating, nausea and vomiting, flushed skin, rapid breathing, racing heart, and headache.
If heatstroke is suspected: If a person thinks they are experiencing heatstroke, they should seek immediate medical help — call 911.
If a person is with someone they suspect is having a heatstroke, call 911 and while waiting for emergency personnel get the person into shade or indoors; remove excess clothing; and cool the person with whatever means available — put in a cool tub of water or a cool shower, spray with a garden hose, sponge with cool water, fan while misting with cool water, or place ice packs or cold, wet towels on the person's head, neck, armpits and groin, are all suggestions the Mayo Clinic posted.
