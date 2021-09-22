The nation is currently facing a coin shortage.
Some local banks and businesses are feeling the squeeze, while some others are not.
Bookkeeper and Teller Tricia Grant of Great Plains Federal Credit Union said her workplace had just recently begun feeling the impact of the coin shortage. According to Grant, the credit union largely depends on customers and not the Federal Reserve for coins.
“When it comes on our change, we depend on the members to bring in (coins),” she said. “We had not had any issues with it until just recently.”
However, there has recently been an influx of people through the credit union’s doors searching for quarters.
Grant said she does not know the cause of the shortage — just that it has hit the credit union in recent months.
“I’ve been told from people that come in and were begging us for quarters that they had said that they themselves generally order from the (Federal) Reserve and they were having issues getting money from the Reserve when it came to coins,” Grant said. “Since we ourselves do not get coins from the Reserve, I don’t know that aspect of it. Ours is generally members bringing in change and we have a good amount of members that bring in (coins).”
Owner of West’s Plaza Country Mart Steve West said his grocery store was no longer able to distribute quarters to people who request cash back. The store has resorted to using half dollars for change.
“The bank just can’t get (quarters),” West said.
He said he has no idea why this might be, just that it has been happening.
“There for a while they were having trouble with all the coins,” West said. “But now it seems to be just quarters.”
So far, he said, customers have been nice about it.
West doesn’t know if this will become the source of a problem for the business in the future.
“Could be, but I don’t know,” he said. “I just wait until it comes.”
Vice President and Operations Manager of Pinnacle Bank Gina Rader said her bank had not really been hit by the shortage, though she is aware of it.
“We haven’t been affected by it,” she said.
Rader said the bank had not seen much fluctuation in terms of coins on hand.
“I think our normal activity did not merit a whole lot of coin activity,” she said. “Of course the businesses use coins, but we’ve never not been able to supply them with what they need and have extra on hand.”
She said the volume of coins at the bank actually increased during COVID-19 because so many people brought in spare change to trade in.
Rader said the Federal Reserve had limited how many coins it would distribute per shipment per week.
According to the Federal Reserve’s website at www.federalreserve.gov the problem is not that there aren’t enough coins circulating in the economy, but that COVID-19-induced closures have disrupted the routine flow of money.
“There is currently an adequate overall amount of coins in the economy,” the website reads. “But business and bank closures associated with the COVID-19 pandemic significantly disrupted normal circulation patterns for U.S. coins. This slowed pace of circulation reduced available inventories in some areas of the country during 2020.”
This is still having an impact today, though according to the Federal Reserve the United States Mint has been functioning at full capacity since June of last year.
“The Federal Reserve continues to work with the U.S. Mint and others in the industry to keep coins circulating,” the website reads. “As a first step, a temporary cap was imposed in June 2020 on the orders depository institutions place for coins with the Federal Reserve to ensure that the supply was fairly distributed. Because coin circulation patterns have not fully returned to pre-pandemic levels, caps were reinstated in May 2021. We continue to closely monitor orders and deposits from depository institutions as well as U.S. Mint production.”
