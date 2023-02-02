Care Coalition broke up into small groups to identified issues facing families

Members of the Care Coalition broke up into small groups to discuss what is and is not working in relationship to risk factors identified as issues facing Dickinson County families at the groups monthly meeting Jan. 31. One person from each group wrote down their group’s thoughts for later discussion with the entire coalition.

 Gail Parsons

Members of the Cares Coalition pinpointed the first issue they will tackle — creating a database of resources and a system where people can find the help they need.

“We had a lot of very concerned community people that are interested in helping the families in Dickinson County,” said Tom Schwartz, moderator, following the group’s Jan. 31 meeting. “We took a big step today — we know there needs to be a support system that is built around the agencies that help those families one-on-one, and not for just a short period of time but for a long period of time.”

 

