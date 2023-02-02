Members of the Cares Coalition pinpointed the first issue they will tackle — creating a database of resources and a system where people can find the help they need.
“We had a lot of very concerned community people that are interested in helping the families in Dickinson County,” said Tom Schwartz, moderator, following the group’s Jan. 31 meeting. “We took a big step today — we know there needs to be a support system that is built around the agencies that help those families one-on-one, and not for just a short period of time but for a long period of time.”
During the meeting attendees split up into six groups. Each group looked at a different risk factor, which the former Abilene Cares group had identified in 2016 as issues that needed addressing.
Participants were asked, based on their knowledge of programs in the county, what is working, what’s not and what does it take to meet the needs.
The risk factors were: An increase in depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder; social skills, lack of empathy and risky or criminal behavior across all socioeconomic status categories; social media and the damaging impact it has on children and families; parents overwhelmed with everyday problem solving, home lives being chaotic; parents lack support networks and role models; and community safety nets.
As the groups settled into their discussions Schwartz said the agencies that the participants represented are already doing great things in the community.
“We are doing positive things and we can’t forget that,” he said. “If we forget that, we get so down that we can’t function and that won’t help. So, remember the positive things you’re doing and list those but then, how do we go beyond that? What kind of help do we need to go beyond what we’re doing?”
A common refrain from participants was that they had no idea of the full extent of resources that are available in the community to tackle some of the problems people have. It was noted that several agencies have created resource lists. However, those lists were limited to the resources they needed in their own circles.
Dickinson County is flush with resources to help people through many tough times, but a lack of knowledge keeps people from benefiting from what is available.
Schwartz spoke of a conversation he recently had with a few people in the community about food insecurity as an example. As the conversation progressed, they realized there are many resources available for people who find themselves in need of food.
“It's not that there's a lack of food, but there's a lack of ways that we're getting the message out … about how they can get the food that their households need,” he said.
For the next meeting, Schwartz said he will try to get people from neighboring communities that have comprehensive resource guides in place to demonstrate and speak to the group about the software they use.
Elizabeth Weese, executive director of the Community Foundation of Dickinson County, offered her agency as a homebase for the resource list.
The group also discussed creating teams that could help people on a one-on-one basis. These support teams would conceivably stay with a person or family for an extended period of time, helping them through a crisis and beyond. More important, several attendees said, is the importance to connect with people before they find themselves in that crisis.
These teams would also help people navigate all the channels that can lead them to improving their lives.
“It's about building relationships,” Schwartz said. “We've got to be accepting of people to allow them to have a relationship built with them. And we need to do it before they have gone into crisis mode. We need to be there before that or before they're in the court system.”
The next Care Coalition meeting is at 3 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Abilene School District office.
