With about 10% of Dickinson County residents living in poverty, according 2021 census estimates, the Cares Coalition is moving forward with initiatives to lower that number.
At its June 27 meeting coalition members reported on the progress they made with starting the Abilene Hearts Core Community, which is patterned after the Herington Hearts program; and getting the CarePortal up and running in Dickinson County.
One of the first steps to implementing Abilene Hearts is to have a coach position filled. Funding for the position will likely come from the Jeffcoat Foundation and the Dickinson County Community Foundation, according to Coalition Facilitator Tom Schwartz.
The Core Community program is designed to help lift families out of poverty in a long-lasting way.
“It helps families who are in poverty situations by giving them the support they need through a couple of years of mentorship,” Schwartz said. “They go through the different programs of the Core Community to help them get to where they are out of that poverty situation and able to support themselves and contribute to the community at large.”
As part of the program the families that are enrolled meet weekly. Coalition members agreed Mondays would be the best day because the meetings can be held in conjunction with the community meals program, which is already in place.
The coalition team working on Abilene Hearts met with Kevin Bayes, the Herington Hearts coach, who will assist Abilene Hearts get up and running by providing training and help get the program materials. The team is looking at a possible kick off date for the program in October.
Another team of coalition members has been busy getting churches signed up with the goal of getting the CarePortal active in Dickinson County. They are looking at a September Celebration Launch.
“The network would actually be up and running a couple weeks before the Launch Celebration, which would be inviting leaders in the county to see what the CarePortal is all about,” Schwartz said.
There are four churches signed up — St. Andrew’s, Faith Lutheran, Trinity Lutheran and Emmanuel, which is enough to get the program started. There is also three referring agencies identified — St. Francis, Neighbor to Neighbor Abilene, and Kansas Department for Children and Families.
“We need to continue reaching out to churches in the entire county to become part of this endeavor,” Schwartz said.
The CarePortal was started to help families with foster children, but it is also designed to help provide resources that can keep children out of the state system.
“Schools will be able to make referrals for resources for children they work with to help keep children with their families so they do not have to reach the point where DCF is involved,” he said.
People from the churches will be trained in how to make the connections and deliver resources to families in need.
Rebekah Robbs, with Emanuel Church, and Sara Vidler, with Neighbor to Neighbor, are already trained and will facilitate the start of the program.
The coalition is looking to bring more churches throughout the county onboard with the program and they are looking for a place to store resources until they are needed by a family Schwartz said.
“There are lots of things going on,” he said. “If you are not on a team, please join one and let’s keep working toward our coalition goals of doing what we can to help families with support so they can move on from poverty or crisis situations.”
The next Cares Coalition meeting is at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 25 in the Abilene School District board room.
