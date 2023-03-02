Members of the Cares Coalition heard from representatives of Lincoln Center and Herington Hearts at their Feb. 28 meeting. Both organizations have implemented programs like what Cares Coalition members have discussed at previous meetings.
Lincoln Center
In Marysville, the Lincoln Center is a project of the Pony Express Partnership for Children. The center is in the former Lincoln Elementary School and houses several social and service organizations. Director Brandi Wesley said by having so many resources in proximity when people come in, their needs are easier addressed.
“The referral process is super smooth,” Wesley said. “We aren’t sending an email and then waiting to get a response and then replying — you’re not driving across town anywhere. We are passing each other in the hallways … which, for efficiency purposes, is huge as far as getting services much more quickly and much more effortlessly than maybe other places.”
Giving a brief history of Lincoln Center, she said there had been a similar not-for-profit in the building from 2004 to the end of 2012 when that group lost its funding. All of the organizations were still operating in the former school but there was no longer a central contact point.
A new non-profit formed in 2014 and Wesley took the helm bringing back “the glue” that held all the entities together.
All phone calls go through the Lincoln Center office. From there, staff can refer them to wherever they need to go. Oftentimes people calling for assistance don’t have a full grasp of what is available to them.
“If someone calls me for food, we know that that’s probably not their only need,” she said. “There’s probably other things that we could help with, if we knew there were issues. It’s a great opportunity for us to really just have a conversation with families and see what’s going on.”
Herington Hearts
Building a relationship and talking with people to pinpoint where they need help is also what Herington Hearts Core Community aims to do.
“A lot of people are coming into our program have been … knocked down so many times and every time they got back up, they’ve been knocked back down and so, they don’t have dreams anymore,” said Chardy Magnett, director and community liaison. “If you said, ‘What do you want to do in two years?’ They couldn’t tell you what their plan is in two weeks.”
Herington Hearts operates under a class format. People identified as living in poverty are invited to join a 20-week class, which they will stay with through the program. However, their definition of poverty goes beyond a person’s fiscal needs.
“When we say poverty, we’re not talking about finances,” said Magnett. “In fact, this program talks very little on the financial part of people’s lives. That part just kind of happens as they work on these other areas. (Poverty) is anywhere someone’s lacking resources.”
Kevin Bayes, site coach, said there are 11 resources they explore and many of the class participants will fall into more than one resource category. The resources are financial, emotional, mental, spiritual, physical language, social capital, integrity and trust, relationships and role models, knowledge and middle-class rules, motivation, persistence.
“Those are our 11 resources of poverty and as Chardy said, we don’t necessarily target financial, but if they’re struggling in any of these other areas, and we can help them in these areas the financial will fix itself without us just targeting that,” Bayes said. “If they have emotional problems, if you can take care of that … they just do better. They start getting raises, they get promotions, they graduate college, just a lot of things.”
He brought the numbers to back up his claim. Since the first class in 2019 they have had 29 graduates, which impacts 33 children. The 29 account for a combined increase in annual income of $264,888; debt reduction of $96,070; and an annual decrease in government assistance of $11,436. They have 18 people who have come out of poverty since they entered the program.
“The state and local cost of poverty per year, per person is $5,762,” he said. “Eighteen people out of poverty saves state and local government $103,716 per year.”
For the purpose of the program, they define being out of poverty as being 200% above the poverty level.
One success
Joining Magnett and Bayes was Kimberly Losee, who went through the program when her family was going through a difficult time with a teenage daughter.
“Two years ago, my husband and I made the decision to uproot our family,” she said. “We move thousands of miles away from the place that we called home, which was Idaho. That decision caused way more chaos and struggle than we thought (it would).”
She said their three children were excited for the move at first, but it wasn’t a smooth transition. Her oldest daughter struggled to make friends and was becoming distant. When she did make a friend, Losee said she was thrilled and was happy to allow them to have a sleepover — that night, everything changed.
“The dog woke me up, and I decided to check on the girls,” she said. “The girls weren’t in their room, just a piece of paper telling us that they had ran away.”
Her daughter eventually did answer her phone and asked for a ride home. But what laid ahead for the family was nothing Losee could have imagined.
“After that night our sweet girl changed into a rebellious teenager,” she said. “We hardly recognized her anymore. She barely smiled, had no energy and hardly bathed. The school called and suggested that Vanessa start counseling, and there was a place for her to go to get a mental break. I also learned that she had been self-harming and was suffering from depression. Hearing that just about broke me. I felt like a failure as a mother and I broke down many times.”
Losee had grown up and escaped an abusive childhood and said she and her husband worked hard to make sure their children would never live the chaos she experienced.
Through the therapy, they learned that while they thought moving to Herington was best for the family, it ended up being the root of what was to come.
One day, while at the laundromat, her husband heard about Herington Hearts Core Community.
“We weren’t really sure what it all entailed but knew that they talked about budgets and finances and we can always use a little help there,” she said. “We attended the first class as a family and little did we know this program was about to become our new home, our new family, our new community.”
They learned about the 11 areas of poverty and saw how they all relate. She said it was the turning point for the family.
“It was just what we needed,” she said. “We went from being the new family in town to having a huge support system. My childhood was something that most people think only happens in the movies and most of my adult life I concentrated on just being Mom.”
The program helped give her a sense of self and the confidence to do more. Eventually, she started a job at the school, something she had never thought possible. What Losee said she loves most, is the change she saw in her daughter who went from barely passing to being on the honor roll, an active participant in school activities and a volunteer in the community.
“This is the same kid that was self-harming and struggling with depression,” she said. “It’s a blessing to see how much better life is now for all of us.”
Learning from others
After hearing from the two groups, Cares Coalition members discussed how they can incorporate what they learned from the speakers into their goals.
Several coalition members pointed out that both groups spoke about the importance of their programs forming relationships with those they aim to help. Hearing that helped validate thoughts members had voiced at previous meetings.
They also acknowledged they were on the right track with their goal to find a way to bring the organizations together in a way that will allow them to coordinate better with one another.
Having some form of resource center is a goal but what that center will look like is uncertain. One idea floated was to start off with some form of virtual center. Another idea was to find office space for one person who can answer the phones and start building the relationships with people looking for assistance and helping them connect to the groups who can help them.
There was agreement that there is a need for different organizations to know what programs are available other than their own. A comment from Dickinson County Sheriff Jerry Davis backed up that sentiment.
“I have been in the county for several years and I’ve never heard of this program in Herington, which kind of breaks my heart,” Davis said. “As a law enforcement officer, I’m the one dealing with these folks and I didn’t know about that resource, which is huge. That’s something we need to dig into.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.