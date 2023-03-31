During the February and March Cares Coalition meetings, speakers told participants about programs that would fill needs in Dickinson County.
Coalition Coordinator Tom Schwartz said it is time to stop listening and start doing.
“We've heard some good descriptions of programs that deal with helping families who are in crisis dig out of that and begin contributing to their communities,” Schwartz said. “Now we have to, instead of just listening about programs that are out there, we need to start thinking about getting a program put in place where we can start providing those support systems for families here in Dickson County.”
At the March 28 meeting participants heard from Austin Regier, director of STEPMC in McPherson and Alison Davis-Web and Catrina Kennedy with Care Portal.
“The whole point was building relationships across economic lines between people in poverty between middle class people and trying to create some sort of sustainable solution,” Regier said. “What that looks like on the ground … is people in poverty, say they want some extra support. They come in, they go through … a 24 week class called Getting Ahead.”
In those 24 weeks participants learn about the psychology of living in poverty and living with crisis, which daily responses are guided by. For example, people who are trying to make sure there is food on the table today, are not concerning themselves with funding their retirement or replacing the bald tires on the car.
“We talk a little bit about budgeting,” he said. “We also talk some about some of the systemic pieces that could keep someone stuck.”
One of the people they have worked with is the manager of a chain restaurant but still relies on food assistance. One month she put in overtime.
“She made $30 over the line of where you could receive food assistance and lost $400 in support,” he said. “We call it the cliff effect — it's this hidden line, that the result of some of our policies ends up being that the folks who are really trying hard to get out of poverty, but might not know exactly where those lines are, they end up spiraling back down because they hit those invisible lines.”
Some of the data Regier presented showed increases in household incomes from the time families started in to program too today. The lowest increase was $7,332, the highest was $60,025 with more than half bringing in excess of $30,000 a year more than when they started.
Following Regier’s presentation the group heard about Care Portal. Representatives of Care Portal were invited to speak following a public presentation they did earlier in the month.
Care Portal works to help families keep children out of, or bring them home from, foster care.
“We work with teachers, and we work with social workers within the schools, and Department of Children and Families to try to keep those children in the home, if at all possible,” Kennedy said. “The number one reason that a child gets removed from the home is neglect. We do have cases of physical abuse, but typically is because of neglect.”
Care Portal is set up in several counties in Kansas and is in the process of seeking buy in from at least five to 10 churches, which are the backbone of the program. The program works under a concept they call Circles of Care.
“The child is in the middle,” Kennedy said. “The child is our ‘why.’ Everything that we do is for the child. For it to be a Care Portal request, it needs to have something to do with the child — helping a child return home or helping my child stay home.”
Around the child in the Circle of Care is the family. Around the family is the church and finishing out the circle is the community.
“We believe the bio family is typically the best place for that child to be,” she said. “That's their first line of support and love. Then, we are a Christian organization, and we believe that the church has a responsibility. We believe that we're commissioned by God to step into the space. And so, the church comes along and wraps around the family which wraps around the child. Then the outer circle is the community. Because as you always hear, it takes a village to raise a child.”
Resource list
One of the projects of the Cares Coalition that was first spoken of during the groups first meeting is nearing completion — an online resource list.
Dickinson County has had a printed version of a resource list in the past but there was a need for an online version, which participants can revise in real time.
“What's great is that all of this is going to be on our website,” said Elizabeth Weese, executive director of the Dickinson County Community Foundation. “There'll be a hyperlink within the websites.”
She asked group participants to peruse the webpage and make sure the information for their organizations was correct. Going forward, it will be up to the participants to keep her office abreast of any necessary changes.
“The beauty of this is we can update it but we need that information,” she said. “We are not going to come and hunt you down. So, if your phone number changes and you don't contact us, your phone number is gonna stay the old phone number.”
The next Cares Coalition meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. April 25 at the Abilene School District offices.
