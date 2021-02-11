Closings
Due to the extreme temperatures the Recycling Center will be CLOSED this Saturday.
The center plans to re-open to normal business hours on Tuesday.
The city of Abilene public transportation will be closed on Monday for President’s Day.
The Dickinson County Courthouse will be closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The courthouse staff is relocating to the Abilene Civic Center.
The Kansas Supreme Court has closed all courts for Monday.
Dickinson County District Court has completely moved into Sterl Hall and opened up on Thursday, Feb. 4.
