Last week close to 350 students in Dickinson County were quarantined because of contact with COVID-19 positive patients, according to the Dickinson County Health department.
Herington Mayor Branden Dross told KSNT.com that the number of students quarantined had increased in his city.
Friday’s COVID-19 summary also reported 34 new cases since Wednesday, bringing the number up to 447.
The report showed there were no new hospitalizations which is at 22 or deaths at 5.
There were 10 new patients in the age group of students 10 to 19 years of age. Five were reported in the 9 and under age division.
Statewide, there were 5,418 new virus positive cases and 79 deaths related to COVID-19.
