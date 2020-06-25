Anyone that comes in close contact with a person that tests positive for COVID-19 is asked to quarantine and monitor for symptoms consistent with the virus for 14 days.
A person can request to get tested but a quarantine is required even if the test is negative, said Brenda Weaver, RN and deputy director of Dickinson County Health Department.
Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Dickinson County by the Dickinson County Health Department.
The seventh case in Dickinson County is a 61-year-old male.
The eighth case is a 32-year-old male.
The Health Department reported it is actively notifying close contacts. Close contacts will be asked to quarantine and monitor for symptoms consistent with COVID.
“Quarantine is required for 14 days from last known exposure to a positive case. Symptoms of COVID can appear 2-14 days following exposure,” she said. “A negative test does not get you out of quarantine. It is important for the public to understand that if you are identified as a close contact to someone who has tested positive to COVID, testing is beneficial to help identify individuals who may be asymptomatic positive.”
However, she said, if someone’s test comes back negative while on quarantine that person still has to complete their quarantine.
“A negative test means that you were negative at the time of testing,” she said.
She said close contact is defined as a person who has had prolonged exposure, 10 minutes or longer, at a distance of 6 feet or less. Other considerations can be made based on circumstances, such as drink sharing, direct contact with secretions, etc.
“We do not discourage anyone from being tested. If someone thinks they need to be tested, they should consult with their HCP (health care provider) or coordinate testing with an entity that provides testing,” she said. “If a person does not have a HCP, they may contact the health department for screening.”
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
